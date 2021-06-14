SacriFire - indie JRPG crowdfunding by the devs of "Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs" - $25 PC game key, PC + Consoles, (hopefully) Linux support

Developers Pixelated Milk were responsible for the well crafted and enjoyable "Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs" , offering Tactical JRPG combat mixed with city building, kingdom management, and both story and mechanics that managed to be a homage to classic JRPGs while feeling fresh; it even offered native Linux support! They also were the original devs behind "Warsaw", the strategy title taking features of "Darkest Dungeon" set in occupied Poland during WWII (and apparently have recovered the control of the IP from the do nothing publisher, allowing them to update the game. The plan a massive overhaul with new content called Homecoming, apparently, thanks to this new turn of events). However, their biggest announcement was an entirely new project - SacriFire!



After their successful crowdfunding of Regalia, the devs return to Kickstarter to fund SacriFire, a JRPG inspired by a wide assortment of the best of the genre including "Vagrant Story" and a personal favorite "Xenogears", both of which influence not only some thematic elements but the active combat system for which the titles were known! Many will draw comparisons to "Octopath Traveler" thanks to a similar combination of both 2D pixel + hand drawn/ hand animated elements, as well as 3D modeled environments making for an aesthetically pleasing choice. There's a fair bit of information on the broad strokes of game systems, design, story, and other elements to be found on the KS page, as well as a trailer. Its worth noting that SacriFire's trailer debuted during the E3 PC gaming stream, which no doubt has led to them making it nearly halfway to their $100,000 USD goal on the first day alone! There are an assortment of Stretch Goals offering new classes, mechanics/systems, and DLC , visible up to $350K currently. If Regalia's crowdfunding is any indication, the benefits of achieving the whole swathe were considerable in terms of game development ; otherwise paid DLC packs were granted to backers freely included, as well!



SacriFire is scheduled to debut next year in 2022 and to be playable on all modern consoles - PS5 / PS4, XBSX / XBOne, and Nintendo Switch - in addition to PC. Backing at $25 (standard, the cheaper early birds are gone currently) will grant a game key for your choice of platform and larger pledges seem the sort of reasonable extras and "Create a X" - there is no hiding of game content behind high tiers or anything like that! Thankfully on the PC side there is NO exclusivity as options for Steam, GOG, and Epic Store are noted (I am going to ask if they'd be interested in offering Itch io + Steam key support as well). As mentioned, their previous crowdfunded title Regalia offered native Linux support and I can only hope they intend the same thing this time; I'd prefer it be a core feature, but I'd rather see it as a stretch goal than not at all! I've contacted the devs for clarification and will report on their reply, but given the growing Linux preference it would certainly be a smart choice.



Check out the KS and/or Steam page to see if anything about the title piques your interest! Especially if they confirm Linux support is intended, I'm onboard and hoping to knock down those stretch goals!





