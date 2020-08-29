Sabrent Rocket M.2 2TB PCIe Gen4 QLC performance compared to 1TB PCIe Gen4 TLC

Just picked up a Sabrent 2TB QLC drive for $280 on sale. Almost picked up two for Raid, which would probably make the PS5 not look so beastly. Then reality hit, I would probably never notice the difference other than a benchmark, unless someone here can explain why it would be a good option.

Basically the new M.2 SSD was placed in the two slot MSI adapter that came with the MSI TRX40 Pro WiFi motherboard, which has a TR 3960x, placed in an PCIe 16x slot wired for 8x Gen4. 1st image is M.2 drive being installed in adaptor, 2nd and 3rd the card on the motherboard. The adaptor can hold up to two PCIe M.2 SSDs.

Crystal Diskmark scores, first is from the 2TB drive with Quad Level Cells, 2nd is from the 1TB Triple Layer Cells

Sabrient2TBpcie4_QLC.png
Sabrient1TBpcie4_TLC.png

As expected the TLC Gen4 drive is faster than the QLC version. Still for less than a $100, an extra TB is obtain. Since the drive is empty, I will see how making it a compressed drive does with performance.
 
Made the 2TB Gen4 SSD compressed and here are the results:

Compressed2TBQLCdrive.png

Not much change in the end, thought maybe with compressed data which would be less on the drive and to read from would be faster.
 
Those are some stupid speeds. What is thew cache size on those drives? once you fill that wont performance drop a lot?
 
MrGuvernment said:
Those are some stupid speeds. What is thew cache size on those drives? once you fill that wont performance drop a lot?
Don't know, probably when you get past 80% capacity, maybe less. As for real world difference, I just don't feel it :). Anyways the 1tb drive is the system drive and at 29% capacity while the 2tb is basically 0% full.
 
