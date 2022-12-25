SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 512GB ?

Where do you put a 2330? I just requested this as a free product for review just because it is end of year and I have more write offs than I need (even though it's free, the IRS says the full retail price is what you earned as 'income.")



Anyway, Sabrent is a good vendor so I took it. Now I'm wondering how I test a 2330 drive with no 2330 internal mount -- hahahaha.



I'll test it using USB 10Gbps, but that only 1000MB/s. The drive is good for 5000MB/s / 3700MB/s read write, respectively, and 800,000 IOPS (doesn't state which size, but I will test the MFer for that!). It's also pricey at 89.00, but I guess that's due to the size?



I was going to find a small 2330 enclosure and make a high speed USB drive out of it, but again, all the enclosures are 2280 size, even though some can fit the 2330. Which, kinda defeats the purpose of getting an off sized card anyway. (Off size unless you have a laptop or Steam deck, etc. that can use it?)