S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by polonyc2, Mar 28, 2019.

    polonyc2

    looks like it's official now...2021...

     
    DogsofJune

    Nice
     
    THUMPer

    Oooo yes!
     
    Krenum

    FUcking awesome!

    And now ..WE DANCE!

     
    Krenum

    shifty68

    I wish they werent making it tbh. Im a die hard fan but I have no faith in that piece of trash Sergei Grigorovich. He ruined the company before, and he will ruin the franchise for good this time.
     
    Armenius

    Blade-Runner

    PcTechyMe

    Man, I'm still waiting for Half-Life 3. Welcome to the club.
     
    CAD4466HK

    I'm down! I've played through SoC and CoP at least 5 times each. CS has always been broken and runs like ass for me, never could complete it.
     
    shifty68

    whhaaaat? cp was way better than clear sky, I never had any issues with it, aside from the normal x-ray issues.
     
    CAD4466HK

    Who said otherwise??
     
    Flogger23m

    I'm mixed here. I can't imagine it being good. I'm playing through Metro Exodus and honestly it is very much what STALKER should have become. Maybe some slight differences, STALKER was always a bit more open but in general the feel of Exodus is very much spot on for what I think a modern day STALKER should be. Open sections with decent sized maps but not open world with dozens of copy/paste activities to do for leveling up. I'd certainly like to see a proper STALKER game that doesn't become like the latest Assassin's Creed games but I don't have much faith in it not ending up being a generic grind based game.
     
    shifty68

    lol read that totally wrong lol my bad
     
    Draax

    STALKER is way underrated. The gritty visuals and creepy environments were fantastic. And the dialogue has created so many memes.
     
    magoo

    Don't just stand there.......come eeeeeeeen.
     
    dark_reign

    Loved the first game even though it needed more polish at release. The game world was awesome at the time and quite challenging. I'm glad they are making a new game. It's been so long.

Adding this video for a bit of history of the game franchise.

    Adding this video for a bit of history of the game franchise.

     
    Armenius

    Announcement was made that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is powered by Unreal Engine 4.



    upload_2020-1-7_12-27-25.png

    The important bit: "Yes, we know what you are thinking about, but this announcement has nothing to do with platforms or digital stores." You all know what this means:

    source.gif
     
    THUMPer

    Aww. I really liked the X-ray engine quirks.
     
    Flogger23m

    Please be true to the original, or I should say Call of Pripyat. A good engine and less bugs are a good start though. Good support is great, as long as they don't intend on modders making the game playable in the first place.
     
    Krenum

    This is not good, I like the engine, but being tethered to Epic, Stalker 2 will be a Epic store exclusive, if so, I will not buy it.
     
    Draax

    I feel it was the atmosphere which made STALKER a great game. This was, in part, due to the gritty realism, with all its quirks and problems, created by the X-RAY engine. I still remember the first time I fought off the bandit attack on the train depot during a thunderstorm.
     
