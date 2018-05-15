Blade-Runner
https://www.dsogaming.com/news/s-t-a-l-k-e-r-2-has-been-announced-targets-a-2021-release/
Could never get into the first one.
You missed out.Could never get into the first one.
wow you actually made a post that didn't link back to pcgamer!!hope im alive and still playing games then being 48 i might forget kinda like whatever that half life 3 game was called im still waiting on........or was it half life 4 ?
It happens LOLwow you actually made a post that didn't link back to pcgamer!!
Wouldn't be too bad if he didn't leave the Facebook referral in the links. I always have to go in and manually edit them out. At least we know he gets his news from Facebook .wow you actually made a post that didn't link back to pcgamer!!
To get fans of the series pumped for a new S.T.A.L.K.E.R game. Many thought the franchise was dead.What the fuck is the point of announcing something this early into development??
Hey they could be asking for money up front and then selling you pictures of STALKER gear for large sums of money...What the fuck is the point of announcing something this early into development??
I remember weapons breaking all the time...but the atmosphere was amazing and once you get the mechanics down the game was a lot of funI love stalker. the two things that were awesome were the atmosphere and the shooting mechanics. starting game was incredibly hard but once you get a good sniper you go and clean up the map. get into high level areas early and pick up good weapons from dead bodies FTW
This is the correct answer. I thought i'd never play another STALKER game again. Very exciting. Something to look forward to.To get fans of the series pumped for a new S.T.A.L.K.E.R game. Many thought the franchise was dead.
EDGY! How's that pessimism working for ya?Lol yea 2021.. Long time for it to never happen.
UE4 is a good engine, atleast we wont have the bugs and performance issues that we had under the X-Ray engine. Although, wouldn't it be funny if they somehow were to use the 4A engine that Metro uses?also supposed to be on Unreal 4 Engine? How unoriginal. Lets hope it doesn't suck.
Source? I haven't heard it would be on UE4 anywhere else but your post.also supposed to be on Unreal 4 Engine? How unoriginal. Lets hope it doesn't suck.
It's been ages since I've even thought about that POS.X-Ray engine.
https://www.overclock3d.net/news/software/stalker_2_is_in_development_by_gsc_game_world/1Source? I haven't heard it would be on UE4 anywhere else but your post.
Thanks. In a way I will be sad for them to abandon the X-Ray engine, but given the makeup of the current team, that's not surprising.https://www.overclock3d.net/news/software/stalker_2_is_in_development_by_gsc_game_world/1
If they can get the same eerie feeling from UE4 that they did with xray, then I'm ok with that. UE4 has a weird movement mechanic though that all UE4 games seems to have. That's my biggest gripe. And while I'm at it. lets hope they use DX12, UE4 was supposed to be "the one".