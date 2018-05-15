S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

hope im alive and still playing games then being 48 i might forget kinda like whatever that half life 3 game was called im still waiting on........or was it half life 4 ?
 
hope im alive and still playing games then being 48 i might forget kinda like whatever that half life 3 game was called im still waiting on........or was it half life 4 ?
wow you actually made a post that didn't link back to pcgamer!!
 
wow you actually made a post that didn't link back to pcgamer!!
Wouldn't be too bad if he didn't leave the Facebook referral in the links. I always have to go in and manually edit them out. At least we know he gets his news from Facebook :cat:.
 
Whaaaaaaaaaaat??!!!!!

HYYYYPE Train! Cheeky Breaky!
 
I love stalker. the two things that were awesome were the atmosphere and the shooting mechanics. starting game was incredibly hard but once you get a good sniper you go and clean up the map. get into high level areas early and pick up good weapons from dead bodies FTW,

get out of here stalker
 
I love stalker. the two things that were awesome were the atmosphere and the shooting mechanics. starting game was incredibly hard but once you get a good sniper you go and clean up the map. get into high level areas early and pick up good weapons from dead bodies FTW
I remember weapons breaking all the time...but the atmosphere was amazing and once you get the mechanics down the game was a lot of fun
 
also supposed to be on Unreal 4 Engine? How unoriginal. Lets hope it doesn't suck.
 
also supposed to be on Unreal 4 Engine? How unoriginal. Lets hope it doesn't suck.
UE4 is a good engine, atleast we wont have the bugs and performance issues that we had under the X-Ray engine. Although, wouldn't it be funny if they somehow were to use the 4A engine that Metro uses? :p
 
X-Ray engine.
It's been ages since I've even thought about that POS.

2006 right? I remember picking up a boxed copy.

Ran like ass even on my "high end rig". (A64 x2 4400+, 2GB, 7800GT - if memory serves)

Point being, I have zero issue with UE4 as long as the art is well done.
 
https://www.overclock3d.net/news/software/stalker_2_is_in_development_by_gsc_game_world/1

If they can get the same eerie feeling from UE4 that they did with xray, then I'm ok with that. UE4 has a weird movement mechanic though that all UE4 games seems to have. That's my biggest gripe. And while I'm at it. lets hope they use DX12, UE4 was supposed to be "the one".
Thanks. In a way I will be sad for them to abandon the X-Ray engine, but given the makeup of the current team, that's not surprising.

UE has a reputation for versatilty and ease of use that can only benefit this project. Hopefully they'll still be able to inject enough quirky "Stalker"-ness into the game assets and design themselves.
 
