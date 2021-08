S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Bigbacon said: i still play all 3 without mods. Never had issues. My problem with the mods are the big packs add stuff I don't want and then navigating what mods to get is a chore. I'd take a graphic overhaul and nothing more. Click to expand...

I see that as well. But the guns were a little lame in the base game. Too low damage, inaccurate, and broke too easily if I recall. Some of the mods made the guns a lot better, added more, and made enemies tougher. In some cases a bit too tough.Can't recall the mod I used for SoC, but it allowed enemies to throw grenades. Enemies were a lot more deadly so you had to slow down more. I quite liked it. Not important to gameplay much, but it also had dozens of skins for the AKs. So every AK you picked up would probably have a slightly different wood color kind of like you find in the real world. Like this. Which I thought was cool for an immersion factor. Can't expect every scavenged item to lookthe same, right?Some of the weather/blowout changes were nice to.It has been such a long time that I played, but I am sure you can find a good graphic mod now that is graphics only.