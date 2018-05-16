S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl

fightingfi

fightingfi

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 9, 2008
Messages
3,231
hope im alive and still playing games then being 48 i might forget kinda like whatever that half life 3 game was called im still waiting on........or was it half life 4 ?
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,352
fightingfi said:
hope im alive and still playing games then being 48 i might forget kinda like whatever that half life 3 game was called im still waiting on........or was it half life 4 ?
Click to expand...

wow you actually made a post that didn't link back to pcgamer!!
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
26,775
polonyc2 said:
wow you actually made a post that didn't link back to pcgamer!!
Click to expand...
Wouldn't be too bad if he didn't leave the Facebook referral in the links. I always have to go in and manually edit them out. At least we know he gets his news from Facebook :cat:.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,095
Whaaaaaaaaaaat??!!!!!

HYYYYPE Train! Cheeky Breaky!
 
Last edited:
J

jiminator

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 2, 2007
Messages
11,607
I love stalker. the two things that were awesome were the atmosphere and the shooting mechanics. starting game was incredibly hard but once you get a good sniper you go and clean up the map. get into high level areas early and pick up good weapons from dead bodies FTW,

get out of here stalker
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,352
jiminator said:
I love stalker. the two things that were awesome were the atmosphere and the shooting mechanics. starting game was incredibly hard but once you get a good sniper you go and clean up the map. get into high level areas early and pick up good weapons from dead bodies FTW
Click to expand...

I remember weapons breaking all the time...but the atmosphere was amazing and once you get the mechanics down the game was a lot of fun
 
T

THUMPer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 6, 2008
Messages
3,635
also supposed to be on Unreal 4 Engine? How unoriginal. Lets hope it doesn't suck.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,095
THUMPer said:
also supposed to be on Unreal 4 Engine? How unoriginal. Lets hope it doesn't suck.
Click to expand...

UE4 is a good engine, atleast we wont have the bugs and performance issues that we had under the X-Ray engine. Although, wouldn't it be funny if they somehow were to use the 4A engine that Metro uses? :p
 
horrorshow

horrorshow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 14, 2007
Messages
7,910
Krenum said:
X-Ray engine.
Click to expand...

It's been ages since I've even thought about that POS.

2006 right? I remember picking up a boxed copy.

Ran like ass even on my "high end rig". (A64 x2 4400+, 2GB, 7800GT - if memory serves)

Point being, I have zero issue with UE4 as long as the art is well done.
 
T

THUMPer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 6, 2008
Messages
3,635
D

deton8

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2007
Messages
443
THUMPer said:
https://www.overclock3d.net/news/software/stalker_2_is_in_development_by_gsc_game_world/1

If they can get the same eerie feeling from UE4 that they did with xray, then I'm ok with that. UE4 has a weird movement mechanic though that all UE4 games seems to have. That's my biggest gripe. And while I'm at it. lets hope they use DX12, UE4 was supposed to be "the one".
Click to expand...
Thanks. In a way I will be sad for them to abandon the X-Ray engine, but given the makeup of the current team, that's not surprising.

UE has a reputation for versatilty and ease of use that can only benefit this project. Hopefully they'll still be able to inject enough quirky "Stalker"-ness into the game assets and design themselves.
 
D

deton8

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2007
Messages
443
Not sure if this trailer being in-engine using actual models but not "actual gameplay" is a good sign for a title that was scheduled to release in 2021 when they announced it three years back.

It does have the right vibe though. Given everything that's going on right now, I'm just glad this game still appears to be happening.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
11,719
Probably the best "news" so far is that Microsoft has enough faith in the product to use it as a showcase/advertising for their new console. If it wasn't for that, I'd still be assuming this game had a 50% chance of never actually being released.
 
M

MrWrong

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2013
Messages
1,449
Currently playing through the original three right now in anticipation of this. So far I like what I see. Hopefully its not a rushed buggy mess like most big releases seem to be lately.
 
FighterAce124

FighterAce124

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 5, 2006
Messages
3,368
MrWrong said:
Currently playing through the original three right now in anticipation of this. So far I like what I see. Hopefully its not a rushed buggy mess like most big releases seem to be lately.
Click to expand...

....... lol, this about a stalker game...... There isnt a one of them that isnt a buggy mess to some extent until the 25th patch or community patch.....

Although CoP was by far the smoothest of them, and you could generally play all of them without too much issues, they were there, and the game series is very well known for them. Its the xray engine after all, and it was just special like that!


Im excited for this, and Ill buy it. I love all three games in the series, and I really hope this one sticks to the CoP playstyle more than the CS or ShoC one.
 
L

learners permit

Gawd
Joined
Jun 15, 2005
Messages
665
I still play COP several times a week and hope to see a chimera to battle with. Nothing quite like getting jumped by one at 3:00 am. This is really good news albeit a bit late as this was announced quite sometime ago. Anxiously waiting for it.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
11,719
CoP was fine without mods. From gameplay to stability/bugs. Was the best out of the box STALKER by far.
 
B

Bigbacon

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 12, 2007
Messages
18,974
Flogger23m said:
CoP was fine without mods. From gameplay to stability/bugs. Was the best out of the box STALKER by far.
Click to expand...

i still play all 3 without mods. Never had issues. My problem with the mods are the big packs add stuff I don't want and then navigating what mods to get is a chore. I'd take a graphic overhaul and nothing more.
 
S

schoolslave

Gawd
Joined
Dec 7, 2010
Messages
969
Bigbacon said:
i still play all 3 without mods. Never had issues. My problem with the mods are the big packs add stuff I don't want and then navigating what mods to get is a chore. I'd take a graphic overhaul and nothing more.
Click to expand...
I highly recommend trying out some of the slav-jank mods like STALKERSOUP or OGSE. Complete kitchen sink of everything remotely possible in the game engine but somehow they’re still incredibly entertaining to play!
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
11,719
Bigbacon said:
i still play all 3 without mods. Never had issues. My problem with the mods are the big packs add stuff I don't want and then navigating what mods to get is a chore. I'd take a graphic overhaul and nothing more.
Click to expand...

I see that as well. But the guns were a little lame in the base game. Too low damage, inaccurate, and broke too easily if I recall. Some of the mods made the guns a lot better, added more, and made enemies tougher. In some cases a bit too tough.

Can't recall the mod I used for SoC, but it allowed enemies to throw grenades. Enemies were a lot more deadly so you had to slow down more. I quite liked it. Not important to gameplay much, but it also had dozens of skins for the AKs. So every AK you picked up would probably have a slightly different wood color kind of like you find in the real world. Like this. Which I thought was cool for an immersion factor. Can't expect every scavenged item to look exactly the same, right?

Some of the weather/blowout changes were nice to.

It has been such a long time that I played, but I am sure you can find a good graphic mod now that is graphics only.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top