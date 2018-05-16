S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl

MrWrong said: Currently playing through the original three right now in anticipation of this. So far I like what I see. Hopefully its not a rushed buggy mess like most big releases seem to be lately. Click to expand...

....... lol, this about a stalker game...... There isnt a one of them that isnt a buggy mess to some extent until the 25th patch or community patch.....Although CoP was by far the smoothest of them, and you could generally play all of them without too much issues, they were there, and the game series is very well known for them. Its the xray engine after all, and it was just special like that!Im excited for this, and Ill buy it. I love all three games in the series, and I really hope this one sticks to the CoP playstyle more than the CS or ShoC one.