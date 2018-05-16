S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Blade-Runner
https://www.dsogaming.com/news/s-t-a-l-k-e-r-2-has-been-announced-targets-a-2021-release/
Could never get into the first one.
hope im alive and still playing games then being 48 i might forget kinda like whatever that half life 3 game was called im still waiting on........or was it half life 4 ?
wow you actually made a post that didn't link back to pcgamer!!
Wouldn't be too bad if he didn't leave the Facebook referral in the links. I always have to go in and manually edit them out. At least we know he gets his news from Facebook .
To get fans of the series pumped for a new S.T.A.L.K.E.R game. Many thought the franchise was dead.
Hey they could be asking for money up front and then selling you pictures of STALKER gear for large sums of money...
I love stalker. the two things that were awesome were the atmosphere and the shooting mechanics. starting game was incredibly hard but once you get a good sniper you go and clean up the map. get into high level areas early and pick up good weapons from dead bodies FTW
Lol yea 2021.. Long time for it to never happen.
also supposed to be on Unreal 4 Engine? How unoriginal. Lets hope it doesn't suck.
Source? I haven't heard it would be on UE4 anywhere else but your post.
X-Ray engine.
https://www.overclock3d.net/news/software/stalker_2_is_in_development_by_gsc_game_world/1
Thanks. In a way I will be sad for them to abandon the X-Ray engine, but given the makeup of the current team, that's not surprising.
If they can get the same eerie feeling from UE4 that they did with xray, then I'm ok with that. UE4 has a weird movement mechanic though that all UE4 games seems to have. That's my biggest gripe. And while I'm at it. lets hope they use DX12, UE4 was supposed to be "the one".
Currently playing through the original three right now in anticipation of this. So far I like what I see. Hopefully its not a rushed buggy mess like most big releases seem to be lately.
It's amazing w/ mods IMO.
I highly recommend trying out some of the slav-jank mods like STALKERSOUP or OGSE. Complete kitchen sink of everything remotely possible in the game engine but somehow they're still incredibly entertaining to play!
i still play all 3 without mods. Never had issues. My problem with the mods are the big packs add stuff I don't want and then navigating what mods to get is a chore. I'd take a graphic overhaul and nothing more.