S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Developer Is Victim of Hacker Group, GSC Game World Issues Statement

More and more hacks
“GSC Game World has experienced significant strife in recent times, and declares that threats from a hacker group are not even the greatest of their current concerns: "We are a Ukrainian company, and like most Ukrainians, we have experienced many things that are much more terrifying: destroyed houses, ruined lives, and the deaths of our loved ones. Attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are completely futile.
Our unwavering commitment to supporting our country remains unchanged - we will continue to do everything possible to support Ukraine. And this won't change in the future under any circumstances. Despite the attempts to break us, we remain strong and courageous. Because when you believe in something and love it with all your heart, you have to defend it at all costs.. Our mission is to commit all of our strength and passion to complete the project and deliver it to you, despite all the obstacles on the way. Your support is our inspiration," the statement concludes.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305858/...-hacker-group-gsc-game-world-issues-statement
