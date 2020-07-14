Ryzen Threadripper temp ,fan and boot issues

Hi.So long story short started work experience in office month ago.And one of guys here has ryzen threadripper 2950x and x399 auros extreme motherboard.And it acts like possessed by the evil itself.Temps jumps from -5 o +50c all the time sometime stucks in 4c-10c .Fans disappear and appear on and off constantly.CPU fan RPM jumps over 33k rpm in bios .PC sometimes wont boot at all or take 15 min to boot.I tried to resat CPU multiple times by manual.Tried different RAM configurations.As the PC is being used all the time I can access for troubleshoot only 30-40 min a day.As this is my 1st Ryzen Threadripper I have seen with my eyes I realy dont know where to sart looking for problem.So hoping for help from this forum and people who has more knowledge.Also here is the short video of the issue.