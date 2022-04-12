Ryzen stutter on desktop, not TPM related?

So I finally received my replacement Asus X570 TUF motherboard and 5800X from AMD after RMA-ing them for a blue screen crash while gaming that I couldn't fix for months, and now I have a different issue (go figure).



There is now a 100% consistent 1hz "stutter" all the time no matter what. Like if you drag the cursor slowly, every 1 second it will pause briefly and then resume. Games, programs, videos, EVERYTHING does this. It happens from the second the machine hits the desktop and never stops.



I thought it might be the TPM bug, but its disabled and the machine is running Windows 10 so it is not required. I have tried two RAM kits, XMP enabled and not. Tested all 4 slots, tried forcing Gen 3 PCIE, disabled C-states and PBO/CPB, etc. Anything I can think of including different USB accessories and trying all of the ports. Disabled onboard wifi, sound, bluetooth. I can't find any way to effect this problem. BIOS is the latest one from last month.



I also checked LatencyMon and this system is running the lowest latency I've ever seen using this program with no spikes at all.



I'm really at a loss here, I was putting this thing together to sell since I no longer need it but I can't reasonably sell it with this issue. Anyone have a clue?



I tried to record it but my phone doesn't capture a high enough frame rate to really see it, but in use its extremely obvious and very, very annoying.



