Ryzen stutter on desktop, not TPM related?

So I finally received my replacement Asus X570 TUF motherboard and 5800X from AMD after RMA-ing them for a blue screen crash while gaming that I couldn't fix for months, and now I have a different issue (go figure).

There is now a 100% consistent 1hz "stutter" all the time no matter what. Like if you drag the cursor slowly, every 1 second it will pause briefly and then resume. Games, programs, videos, EVERYTHING does this. It happens from the second the machine hits the desktop and never stops.

I thought it might be the TPM bug, but its disabled and the machine is running Windows 10 so it is not required. I have tried two RAM kits, XMP enabled and not. Tested all 4 slots, tried forcing Gen 3 PCIE, disabled C-states and PBO/CPB, etc. Anything I can think of including different USB accessories and trying all of the ports. Disabled onboard wifi, sound, bluetooth. I can't find any way to effect this problem. BIOS is the latest one from last month.

I also checked LatencyMon and this system is running the lowest latency I've ever seen using this program with no spikes at all.

I'm really at a loss here, I was putting this thing together to sell since I no longer need it but I can't reasonably sell it with this issue. Anyone have a clue?

I tried to record it but my phone doesn't capture a high enough frame rate to really see it, but in use its extremely obvious and very, very annoying.

 
Sorry, just going to throw ideas out there... Try booting a live linux usb to rule out storage causing that issue?

Maybe downgrade the BIOS?
 
mda said:
Sorry, just going to throw ideas out there... Try booting a live linux usb to rule out storage causing that issue?

Maybe downgrade the BIOS?
I have two different m.2 drives I tried, originally I had a 128GB I stole from a cheap laptop I have that has a broken charge plug but I ordered a 512GB inland one from Amazon when it was on sale for like $37. This is really baffling to me, I've never seen anything so consistent but with no evidence of any problem lol

However, maybe it is an OS problem? I'll give it a try right now.
 
I have 2 Ryzen systems running, both using Asus boards, both have Zen 3, none have stutters. Both running 11, both have TPM enabled.
 
freeagentt said:
I have 2 Ryzen systems running, both using Asus boards, both have Zen 3, none have stutters. Both running 11, both have TPM enabled.
Well before I sent the CPU and board in for RMA they had no problems with the same components except bluescreening while gaming which was easily repeatable. I got them back a while ago and just never got around to setting up a machine. I've had tons of Ryzen systems and built many more and have never seen this particular problem.
 
The TPM stutter bug happens only maybe once a hour type of thing. What you're getting is something completely different.

Can you measure DPC latency and try to narrow down what is causing it?
 
