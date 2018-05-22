Ryzen Sleep issue...setting?

I have an M2 SSD as my main drive and a large normal platter disc drive for storing non performance things like music. I tend to have music playing a lot, so the drive is likely to be awake during sleep process. I mention this as others have mentioned they have a hunch disc activity may contribute tp the corruption.

I've never had to replace my CMOS battery, pulling it suffices and I only wait 15 seconds.

My board is set to single BIOS mode and I still get the problem.

Problem occurs on Windows Feature Update 1990 and 2004 (it may occur on previous versions)

I didn't have the problem happen with F10, although the PC was new then.

So I'm also suffering from this problem. I have an Gigabyte Auros Master v1.0, F11 firmware. Here's some background :1. I tend not to shutdown, I hibernate. I've not experienced the issues with hibernate.2. Every time I've experienced the corrupting of BIOS / NVRAM is when my PC goes into sleep mode, my Power Settings were set to 30 minutes of inactivity (I've since set it to "Never" to prevent this issue). I've also noticed Hybrid Sleep is set to on.3) When I first try to switch back on after it has gone to sleep, and the problem has occurred it never reboots, CPU fan simply ramps up and stays like that, but during this first switch on I seem to have one chance to go into BIOS setup, after which, subsequent power-ons never give me the option again.a) If I go into BIOS setup, it'll tell me the BIOS has been reset. I simply reload a profile I've saved, save and exit.b) It'll generally refuse to reboot after the save and exit and I'll have to pull the power, power-on again but then it will reboot.4) If I don't go into BIOS setup after first power on, it'll never reboot and will get caught in an infinite cycle. The graphics card will never show anything. I'm forced to pull the CMOS battery as the only solution.Some other details which may be of interest:I'm wondering if anyone has experienced the issue with hybrid sleep switched off?I absolutely guarantee Gigabyte know this is an issue. Their support is pretty dire and they generally deny issues exist. It may be a HW design flaw.