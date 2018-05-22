Ryzen Sleep issue...setting?

Never seen this before.. with my old intel setup if I put the system to sleep it will wake right back up and its good to go quickly. When I put this to sleep manually it does the same.. wake right up. If I allow it to put it's self to sleep it acts more like hibernation. I found hybrid sleep was enabled so I disabled that to see if it fixes the issue. I never had to do this with my Intel setup. Not even sure that setting fixed it until I allow it to go to sleep on it's own again. Right now if I let it go to sleep on its own it comes right back on but I see it loading up all my background programs and not keeping them loaded like normal sleep does.