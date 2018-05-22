Ryzen Sleep issue...setting?

Never seen this before.. with my old intel setup if I put the system to sleep it will wake right back up and its good to go quickly. When I put this to sleep manually it does the same.. wake right up. If I allow it to put it's self to sleep it acts more like hibernation. I found hybrid sleep was enabled so I disabled that to see if it fixes the issue. I never had to do this with my Intel setup. Not even sure that setting fixed it until I allow it to go to sleep on it's own again. Right now if I let it go to sleep on its own it comes right back on but I see it loading up all my background programs and not keeping them loaded like normal sleep does.
 
I've had all sorts of issues with Sleep and Windows 10, and I'm on an Intel CPU. Seems to change patch to patch.
 
So many things that can be the cause for sleep/wake issues.. where to start..

- Are you on Ryzen Balanced?
- Have you HPET enabled?
- Are you sure you know your HPEt's state, what/if programs that may be activating/deactivating it?
- Have you messed with P-states?
..general..
- BIOS; 'allow wake timers' settings; your triggering may originate from something set in there.
- BIOS's RJ45/WiFi/BT integrated devices settings; can occasionally have extra switches you need look for.
- OS; Device Manager, Universal Serial Bus Controllers; each and every entry, r click for properties, go to power management, check for allow/wake timers.
- OS; Ethernet/Bluetooth/WiFi drivers or suites, can often add wake timers, especially "gaming" crap such as "killer" networks.
- OS; "gaming" devices, including peripherals you may not have originally thought of, such as "gaming" headphones; again timers, check.
- OS, user error; did you mess with something you shouldn't have?

On a personal level, you're in a site called Over Current Protection dedicated to some pretty hardcore PC-related 'hobbies'. Be a man and forgo sleep states, power savings and other related sandal wearing, tree hugging activities. They're bad for the spirit.
 
^ What Aenra said.

Have you installed the latest AMD chipset drivers, and selected the Ryzen power plan?
Really cool story.. been here since 2000... Been doing this long enough to know what I want out of MY setup. Very aware of how hardcore the site is.. I was liquid cooling back in the 90's when we had pond pumps and danger den maze blocks. For the record I was right.. my simple setting fixed my issue.. Not sure where you were going with any of your recommendations..
 
Everyone I have talked to has said avoid the Ryzen Power plan with the new Ryzen CPU's. Soon as I did I found my CPU would throttle down again reducing temps and also my boost clocks jumped up as needed.
 
Are you using auto, XMP, or custom settings/OC for your RAM?

If auto or custom, try XMP. Had a similar problem with the 1300X I built for a family member. Setting to XMP really kicked the whole system in the ass.

...that was with Crucial Ballistix 3200 2x4GB single rank.
 
I couldn't care less about when you joined the forum, sorry. I judge people based on what they type :)
Or in this case, i do my part to assist where i can, but also do not refrain from expressing an opinion. I find the sleep function, in an expensive rig at that, to be ludicrous at best. All i need do is combine three facts:
- contemporary hyperbole/lack of measure or the tendency towards it
- the actual power consumption of an average CPU sitting at idle
- the fact that i live in a planet where i am actually encouraged to own multiple cars, multiple appliances, electrical curtains, etc etc.
But one is free to wear one's sandals 24/7 if one feels like it, free world.

As to my recommendations, they're not even that; you mentioned sleep issues, namely waking calls taking you out of 'sleep' mode out of the blue, right?
So what i did was point you to where you need to look so as to pinpoint the issue.
Reading comprehension is a must for forums.
 
Used XMP and Custom timings using the timing calculator. Ryzen seems to be hit or miss with XMP profiles. Thank you for the reply.
 
HPET should have no effect this far into Ryzen, in the early launch days it was causing slight performance problems but at the same time was required to run AMD's Ryzen Master software for overclocking. I've tried with it on and off and saw no difference so I just leave it on.
 
I agree 100%, Funding is readamental.
OP issue is sleep takes a long time when system automatically puts itself to sleep. I dont disagree with most of your points, but if your gonna be an asshat, at least be right.
 
LOL.. nice. I actually fixed it per my post way above. Some strange sleep settings got entered with the Ryzen power plan. Probably why I keep reading to avoid the Ryzen power plan for Ryzen 2. Who knows.. but it's resolved. Aerna acts like this in most of his posts.... It's always someone.
 
Please read the following, it's quoted directly from the OP, no alterations made; and tell me if i got it wrong; and/or to what an extent it's my fault if indeed he meant something different:

Copyright said:
When I put this to sleep manually it does the same.. wake right up
Click to expand...
Copyright said:
Right now if I let it go to sleep on its own it comes right back on
Click to expand...
Tell me how it was wrong of me to infer from the above that his problem was a wake timer.
* (would remind here that one can get timers that respect the particularities of different sleep modes, and aggressive ones that do not)
 
give it a rest nooblimpy. our time here does count and your know it all better than everyone attitude is bullshit. and ive never heard of this "over current protection" site you speak of.
 
So I'm also suffering from this problem. I have an Gigabyte Auros Master v1.0, F11 firmware. Here's some background :

1. I tend not to shutdown, I hibernate. I've not experienced the issues with hibernate.
2. Every time I've experienced the corrupting of BIOS / NVRAM is when my PC goes into sleep mode, my Power Settings were set to 30 minutes of inactivity (I've since set it to "Never" to prevent this issue). I've also noticed Hybrid Sleep is set to on.
3) When I first try to switch back on after it has gone to sleep, and the problem has occurred it never reboots, CPU fan simply ramps up and stays like that, but during this first switch on I seem to have one chance to go into BIOS setup, after which, subsequent power-ons never give me the option again.
a) If I go into BIOS setup, it'll tell me the BIOS has been reset. I simply reload a profile I've saved, save and exit.
b) It'll generally refuse to reboot after the save and exit and I'll have to pull the power, power-on again but then it will reboot.
4) If I don't go into BIOS setup after first power on, it'll never reboot and will get caught in an infinite cycle. The graphics card will never show anything. I'm forced to pull the CMOS battery as the only solution.

Some other details which may be of interest:
  • I have an M2 SSD as my main drive and a large normal platter disc drive for storing non performance things like music. I tend to have music playing a lot, so the drive is likely to be awake during sleep process. I mention this as others have mentioned they have a hunch disc activity may contribute tp the corruption.
  • I've never had to replace my CMOS battery, pulling it suffices and I only wait 15 seconds.
  • My board is set to single BIOS mode and I still get the problem.
  • Problem occurs on Windows Feature Update 1990 and 2004 (it may occur on previous versions)
  • I didn't have the problem happen with F10, although the PC was new then.
My hunch is sleep or hybrid sleep process causes a corruption of the BIOS / NVRAM. It may be when the hybrid sleep option is activated or a combination of that and the ERP.

I'm wondering if anyone has experienced the issue with hybrid sleep switched off?

I absolutely guarantee Gigabyte know this is an issue. Their support is pretty dire and they generally deny issues exist. It may be a HW design flaw.
 
