Ryzen Motherboard that supports DDR4 ECC

Registered ECC? Not that I know of. The Asrock Taichi may possibly support error correction with unbuffered ECC RAM, I haven't seen a firm confirmation either way. Most of the Ryzen mobos that mention ECC support, support unbuffered ECC but don't actually do the error correction.
 
I'm not too concerned about the actual error correction. I'm looking to upgrade my home server, and having 64 GB of memory would be...nice.
 
I don't believe any Ryzen CPU or motherboard supports registered memory, ECC or not.
 
RIMMs are Epyc only.

Most good AM4 boards (because if it doesn't, it probably is mediocre for other reasons) and all TR boards support unbuffered ECC.
 
The X370 prime pro logged corrected errors for me, so unless they screwed up the refresh model it is good. All my asrock board models (the nicer x370, X470, X399) have logged corrected errors.

Other than running stuff months on end the hair dryer method kinda works if I really go at it, but also tends to crash or reboot too because it gets everything else around the dimms real hot. I think I'm done risking fucking my gear that way though, if I can ever get tape cut small enough might try the ancient cover trace method.
 
I stopped trying after I had other issues which forced me to make my own Arduino based watchdog. However since a BIOS flash the problem seems to have gone away and I can go production in my time off for winter break.
 
I'm thinking I'm SOL since these are registered.
You are.

Registered RAM will only work with XEON (not E3 or its replacement that supports UDIMMs only) or EPYC.
 
As others have said, registered will not work on any AM4.
ECC Unbuffered is what you need.
Asrock and Asus support ECC on all AM4 boards I believe.
MSI doesn't support ECC at all from what I know.
Gigabyte only supports ECC on boads with higher layer counts which would include the X470 Gaming 7, and some older boards too like AX370 Gaming 5 and the K7. Some ITX boards might work too.
Anyway, it's better to go with Asrock or Asus for ECC.
 
I'm going to just eBay the memory. I ended up buying 32 GB of non-ECC DDR4 and will build a new server around that.
 
I know this is an old thread, but the New X470 chipsets supports ECC memory on some of the Gigabyte boards..
 
Very interested. Any updates? What's the best Ryzen motherboard that supports ECC DDR4?
 
Still using my ASUS Prime Pro X470 which has ECC support. Remember you need unbuffered ECC. REG ECC will not work.
 
Asrock Taichi has ECC support (haven't seen 100% confirmation, but I believe it's the case).
 
Does anyone know if error correction is working with x470 MSI boards?

Looking at the specs for their x470 gaming plus board it states ECC memory is supported. Further I saw this in the FAQ on MSI's support site; "Does MSI motherboard support ECC function?
Please use MSI X470 GAMING PLUS, X470 GAMING PRO and B450M BAZOOKA PLUS which could support ECC function."
 
There are several boards from several manufacturers that will take ECC UDIMMs but not use the ECC functionality making it pointless to use ECC.

GigaByte said this to me:

At least for us ECC (unbuffered) support is based on PCB layers. You need 6 layer boards to support it, IE the Gaming 7. (Of course the CPU has to support it as well.)

The full list for GIGABYTE is:

X470 AORUS Gaming 7 WIFI
X370 Gaming 5, Gaming K7, AB350N Gaming WIFI.
X470 ECC Support
 
Hi guys,
I post this so other people who look into ECC with Ryzens will have some more choices.

Recently I had some nasty and silent corruption storage errors on my server, btrfs checksums caught it red handed and one of my programs kept crashing on corrupted file. Server has 2x Crucial MX500 250GB + 2x Seagate Barracuda 2TB, all in perfect condition. I scrubbed every bit of HDDs surfaces and found no errors, so my next step was to research more on ECC situation. That escalated very quickly and I am happy owner of ECC enabled, Ryzen 7 powered server! I have all EDAC stats to view in my Linux server, it's fully enabled. I've ordered more sticks immediately and soon I will have 64GB ECC RAM in my Ryzen build.

PC1:
Motherboard: ASUS Prime B350-PLUS
CPU: Ryzen 7 1700
Memory: Kingston Server Premier 16GB UDIMM ECC, KSM26ED8/16ME
Result: Multi-bit ECC fully recognized and functional

PC2:
Motherboard: Gigabite AB350-Gaming 3-CF
CPU: Ryzen 5 1600X
Memory: Kingston Server Premier 16GB UDIMM ECC, KSM26ED8/16ME
Result: No ECC whatsoever, it's been disabled at motherboard level I think

So there you have it, yet another cheap motherboard with ECC fully enabled and functional and one more to avoid, Gigabyte! Enjoy :)
 
