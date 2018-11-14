Ryzen Motherboard that supports DDR4 ECC

The X370 prime pro logged corrected errors for me, so unless they screwed up the refresh model it is good. All my asrock board models (the nicer x370, X470, X399) have logged corrected errors.



Other than running stuff months on end the hair dryer method kinda works if I really go at it, but also tends to crash or reboot too because it gets everything else around the dimms real hot. I think I'm done risking fucking my gear that way though, if I can ever get tape cut small enough might try the ancient cover trace method.