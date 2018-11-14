Ryzen Motherboard that supports DDR4 ECC

DeaconFrost
I'm looking to upgrade my home server at this point, and I have 4 of these memory sticks available. I was thinking of going with a Ryzen proc because of the affordable 8 core 16 thread options available.
So, are there any Ryzen compatible motherboards that will support DDR4 registered ECC sticks? These are what I have.
https://www.serversupply.com/MEMORY/PC4-17000/16GB/SAMSUNG/M393A2G40DB0-CPB2Q.htm
