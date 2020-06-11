Hello [H];Looking for some advice to get started on stretching the legs of my 3700X. I have tried a few settings and tbh my best benchmarks for gaming have been with these simple settings: XMP enabled, and 1:1 DRAM freq and Fclk. Both are at 3533mhz/1767mhz. Good improvements over stock for sure.Looking at HWinfo while I game, I notice all of my cores are hitting 4.4ghz at one point or another and peak temp under load is about 65c. Peak temp under prime95 load is about 69c. During R20, all cores are ~4.0ghz, with single core at 4350 to 4399mhz.I am not sure how to interpret the Ryzen Master screen below, as it says both CCX 0 and 1 dies are 4400, and it favors C02 and C06. Does anyone have experience or a guide to also enable Ryzen Master, in addition to my current simple settings, in order to get higher boost clocks in 1-2 cores while gaming? Heat isnt an issue.Best geekbench 5: 1279 single core, 9183 multi coreBest Cinebench R20: 498 single core, 4704 multi core