Ryzen Master?

Hello;

Looking for some advice to get started on stretching the legs of my 3700X. I have tried a few settings and tbh my best benchmarks for gaming have been with these simple settings: XMP enabled, and 1:1 DRAM freq and Fclk. Both are at 3533mhz/1767mhz. Good improvements over stock for sure.

Looking at HWinfo while I game, I notice all of my cores are hitting 4.4ghz at one point or another and peak temp under load is about 65c. Peak temp under prime95 load is about 69c. During R20, all cores are ~4.0ghz, with single core at 4350 to 4399mhz.

I am not sure how to interpret the Ryzen Master screen below, as it says both CCX 0 and 1 dies are 4400, and it favors C02 and C06. Does anyone have experience or a guide to also enable Ryzen Master, in addition to my current simple settings, in order to get higher boost clocks in 1-2 cores while gaming? Heat isnt an issue.

Best geekbench 5: 1279 single core, 9183 multi core
Best Cinebench R20: 498 single core, 4704 multi core
As a somewhat separate issue, I notice on HWinfo that no matter what I change my settings to in the bios, the package power draw never exceeds 90w. Is that the limit for this CPU, no matter what I tell the motherboard to do? This could explain the boosting behavior as well, considering again that temps are always under 70c despite the load. Ambients are good and my intake fans are located next to my AC vent in my office, which is kept at 68f.
 
