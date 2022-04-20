Ryzen Master - PBO Curve Optimizer Control - Configure in Windows Now!

All i have to say is.... about freaking time! It was a huge PITA to tune my setup per core, stress testing, then going back to the bios to adjust and then start the process all over again.It might be a little late for me I suppose as I have everything tuned, but if I had to do this all over again, having this in windows is super helpful. Of course, this is assuming you are not crashing you PC while stressing and just getting rounding errors.I'm not sure if this works on all AGESA versions or not; I'd have to check. But at this time, I am on AEGSA 1.2.0.5 and it works great. I'd move up to 1.2.0.6c, but 1.2.0.5 fixed all my issues and the voltage "bug" is easy to overcome by setting EDC in windows over 140 instead of the Bios. I also do not get the stuttering people report when using fTPM, so quite frankly, I'm not sure I'll ever upgrade the Bios again unless they improve memory overclocking and stability for over 3800Mhz.