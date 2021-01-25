Ryzen Master not showing clock speed of 5600X

Admiral-Awesome
I am having issues with Ryzen Master (version 2.6.0.1702) not recognizing the clock speeds on my 5600x, which makes it pretty useless as I can't modify, monitor, or check for core strength. All other monitoring software I have used has detected the frequency just fine. Has anyone had this issue and were you able to resolve it? I tried searching the forums here and found nothing.
System specs:
5600x
Asus Strix X570-E Gaming on latest (non beta) BIOS
16GB G-Skill Neo 3600
Asus 3070 Dual OC
