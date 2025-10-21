  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Ryzen deals at MSI with mobo

J

jerrycirca86

n00b
Joined
Oct 2, 2025
Messages
1
kind of a repost, addition to comments from below. Definitely the best prices I can find anywhere online.

One thing to note is MSI won’t ship to different address from billing. I have a work home and a home home and it was an issue for me.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_5156.png
    IMG_5156.png
    377 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top