Ryzen chips no longer shipping with CPU cooler? ~ Noctua u12s?

the 3800XT, 3900XT, and 3950X do not come with CPU coolers as it is recommended you use something aftermarket/they assume you will anyway, so it is priced at a given price point by not including one (which would cost more money). That is because these are enthusiast class CPUs and they assume enthusiasts use aftermarket cooling (not wrong). Pretty much any noctua with a 120mm fan or more is good.



You mention a thermal pad, do they include a pad or paste? I didn't know anyone was including thermal pads with HSFs. If they include it though I am sure it is adequate and difference between pastes might be a few C in real conditions.



All that said, you CAN use the cooler from your 2700X on a 3900XT. A 3900X would come with the same Wraith Prism RGB cooler that the 2700X came with. Just expect it to run a little hotter.



All that said, lower temps = higher boost clocks.