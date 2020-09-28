Ryzen chips no longer shipping with CPU cooler? ~ Noctua u12s?

DarkSideA8
I bought an Ryzen 7 2700 x a while back and it came with a CPU cooler that everyone assured me was 'good enough, presuming you weren't overclocking'. Since I need chips for work / occasional gaming and don't overclock, that sounded good to me.
I recently looked at Ryzen 9 3900xt and saw it was chip only - no AMD cooler included. Is this a cost-saving 'keep the price in line with Intel' thing, or did the market just not like using stock coolers?
... and all of that said - I presume (hope) that the Noctua u12s is a good choice for a cooler... and wonder if I should use the thermal pad that comes with it, or get some 3d party paste? (If I need paste, what brand?)
Thanks for the advice.
