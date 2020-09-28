Ryzen chips no longer shipping with CPU cooler? ~ Noctua u12s?

DarkSideA8

Apr 13, 2005
I bought an Ryzen 7 2700 x a while back and it came with a CPU cooler that everyone assured me was 'good enough, presuming you weren't overclocking'. Since I need chips for work / occasional gaming and don't overclock, that sounded good to me.

I recently looked at Ryzen 9 3900xt and saw it was chip only - no AMD cooler included. Is this a cost-saving 'keep the price in line with Intel' thing, or did the market just not like using stock coolers?

... and all of that said - I presume (hope) that the Noctua u12s is a good choice for a cooler... and wonder if I should use the thermal pad that comes with it, or get some 3d party paste? (If I need paste, what brand?)

Thanks for the advice.
 
mnewxcv

Mar 4, 2007
the 3800XT, 3900XT, and 3950X do not come with CPU coolers as it is recommended you use something aftermarket/they assume you will anyway, so it is priced at a given price point by not including one (which would cost more money). That is because these are enthusiast class CPUs and they assume enthusiasts use aftermarket cooling (not wrong). Pretty much any noctua with a 120mm fan or more is good.

You mention a thermal pad, do they include a pad or paste? I didn't know anyone was including thermal pads with HSFs. If they include it though I am sure it is adequate and difference between pastes might be a few C in real conditions.

All that said, you CAN use the cooler from your 2700X on a 3900XT. A 3900X would come with the same Wraith Prism RGB cooler that the 2700X came with. Just expect it to run a little hotter.

All that said, lower temps = higher boost clocks.
 
kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
the big thing for me was noise. I hated the sound of the wraith prism, and it would cause a weird vibration in my case at a certain RPM (which happened to be the RPM it would hang out at under moderate load).
Understandable. If I remember right, the conclusion of that article mentions the difference in noise. In terms of raw performance though, you don't really lose THAT much with the lower temp/higher boost of a high end cooler. At least not like you'd think you would.
 
DarkSideA8

Apr 13, 2005
https://www.techspot.com/review/1875-ryzen-3900x-wraith-prism-rgb-vs-liquid-cooler/

Food for thought.
There's also this:
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?.../search?q=watercooling+vs+air+cpu&FORM=HDRSC3

the 3800XT, 3900XT, and 3950X do not come with CPU coolers as it is recommended you use something aftermarket/they assume you will anyway, so it is priced at a given price point by not including one (which would cost more money). That is because these are enthusiast class CPUs and they assume enthusiasts use aftermarket cooling (not wrong). Pretty much any noctua with a 120mm fan or more is good.

You mention a thermal pad, do they include a pad or paste? I didn't know anyone was including thermal pads with HSFs. If they include it though I am sure it is adequate and difference between pastes might be a few C in real conditions.

All that said, you CAN use the cooler from your 2700X on a 3900XT. A 3900X would come with the same Wraith Prism RGB cooler that the 2700X came with. Just expect it to run a little hotter.

All that said, lower temps = higher boost clocks.
Frankly - I don't know if they do or not. The AMD 'stock' cooler had a pad when I bought it and I just used that (figuring AMD knew what they were doing when they sold me a CPU and Cooler combo). It's been about a decade since I put a non-stock cooler on a PC, and back then you had to use paste - thermaltake I think... but since its been so long, I don't know what the current 'best practices' are.
 
kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
mnewxcv

Mar 4, 2007
There's also this:
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=watercooling+vs+air+cpu&&view=detail&mid=D71DD1D86D52DF15DC81D71DD1D86D52DF15DC81&&FORM=VRDGAR&ru=/videos/search?q=watercooling+vs+air+cpu&FORM=HDRSC3



Frankly - I don't know if they do or not. The AMD 'stock' cooler had a pad when I bought it and I just used that (figuring AMD knew what they were doing when they sold me a CPU and Cooler combo). It's been about a decade since I put a non-stock cooler on a PC, and back then you had to use paste - thermaltake I think... but since its been so long, I don't know what the current 'best practices' are.
I think most cooler manufacturers supply a small tube of paste. For the AMD and Intel stock heatsinks, they usually have a square application of paste pre-applied to the bottom of the cooler, but it is still considered 'paste'.
 
