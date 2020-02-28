Ryzen build memory question DDR4 3200 cl14 or 3600 cl16

I just have a quick question. New ryzen 3600 build with a just ordered B450 mobo.

Which memory is better overall. DDR4 3200 cl14 sam b-die or 3600 cl16 sam b-die? I found a cl16 3600 like $5 more than the 3200.


Also, how important is it for the modules to be on the mobo support list? I am looking at two different ones now and neither are on the supported list.

Thanks.
 
Either one is fine -- you should be able to overclock the 3200-14 to 3600-16

Don't worry about the supported list.
 
