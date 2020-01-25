Ryzen BIOS Tweak Test For PBO Override Boost clocks

Discussion in 'AMD Processors' started by gerardfraser, Jan 25, 2020 at 9:27 PM.

  1. Jan 25, 2020 at 9:27 PM #1
    gerardfraser

    gerardfraser Gawd

    Tested the tweak and thought I would drop this here for anyone interested.Tweak has been around since July/August but works fine now with updated Motherboard BIOS/AMD Chipset.

    Here is one thread on the tweak,there are others.Read thread to try it out.
    https://www.overclock.net/forum/13-amd-general/1741052-edc-1-pbo-turbo-boost.html

    AMD 3800X Battlefield 5 2560x1440 Ultra settings

    Default BIOS setting @60 FPS Cap- CPU Frequency Range 4350Mhz - 4425Mhz - Avg 4400Mhz
    BIOS boost EDC set to 1A @60 FPS Cap- CPU Frequency Range 4475Mhz - 4550Mhz - Avg 4525Mhz
    BIOS boost EDC set to 10A @60 FPS Cap- CPU Frequency Range 4500Mhz - 4575Mhz - Avg 4525Mhz
    BIOS boost EDC set to 1A @120 FPS Cap- CPU Frequency Range 4450Mhz - 4525Mhz - Avg 4475Mhz


     
