Ryzen BIOS Tweak Test For PBO Override Boost clocks

Tested the tweak and thought I would drop this here for anyone interested.Tweak has been around since July/August but works fine now with updated Motherboard BIOS/AMD Chipset. Here is one thread on the tweak,there are others.Read thread to try it out. https://www.overclock.net/forum/13-amd-general/1741052-edc-1-pbo-turbo-boost.html AMD 3800X Battlefield 5 2560x1440 Ultra settings Default BIOS setting @60 FPS Cap- CPU Frequency Range 4350Mhz - 4425Mhz - Avg 4400Mhz BIOS boost EDC set to 1A @60 FPS Cap- CPU Frequency Range 4475Mhz - 4550Mhz - Avg 4525Mhz BIOS boost EDC set to 10A @60 FPS Cap- CPU Frequency Range 4500Mhz - 4575Mhz - Avg 4525Mhz BIOS boost EDC set to 1A @120 FPS Cap- CPU Frequency Range 4450Mhz - 4525Mhz - Avg 4475Mhz