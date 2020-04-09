Ryzen 9 Pro v 3900 v 3950

I have the upgrade itch/



Budget wise I likely need to do a part at a time. Since I can use a gen 3 cpu in my current mobo that is likely my first step.



I could also go mobo first though that would be much more work.



I ran across the Ryzen 9 Pro when I was looking at CPU's supported by my Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero. My powers of google cant seem to tell me what is different between the Pro and a 3900 other then clock speed/tdp. If they are the same can I use a mechanical pencil to upgrade?



Picking between the 3900x and the 3950x is being a difficult choice for me. Upgrading over time, say a big part (cpu/mobo/ram/pcie 4 nvme) ever 2-3 months means the price difference isnt a super big deal. For gaming / browsing though it doesnt seem to be much of a difference.



Any thoughts?