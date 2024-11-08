Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 13900K, ASUS ROG Z690, 16GB SoDIMM DDR5

CraptacularOne
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2019
- Messages
- 244
Greetings everyone, today I'm selling a few things after moving some parts around and shifting PCs uses. All parts are in excellent condition and work like new.
First up is a Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU. This CPU was going dual duty in a VR gaming rig and light video editing. Since video editing has largely taken a back seat to just VR gaming I have decided to just put a Ryzen 5 7600X CPU in that rig. CPU has been water cooled it entire time with me and with curve optimizer set to a -20 offset.
$425 shipped in conUS
Next we have a Intel i9 13900K CPU, again watercooled it's entire time with me and it saw use as my primary gaming CPU in my main rig. Rock solid, no issues whatsoever.
$250 shipped in conUS (SOLD)
Asus ROG Strix Z690 -F Gaming motherboard. Board is running the latest BIOS with the 0x12B microcode and has performed superbly its entire time with me.
$100 shipped in conUS
16GB (2x8GB) Samsung SoDIMM DDR5 5600Mhz laptop RAM. This was pulled from one of my laptops and works perfectly fine.
$30 shipped in conUS
I accept PayPal F&F or Venmo
HEAT is 200-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/53474
First up is a Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU. This CPU was going dual duty in a VR gaming rig and light video editing. Since video editing has largely taken a back seat to just VR gaming I have decided to just put a Ryzen 5 7600X CPU in that rig. CPU has been water cooled it entire time with me and with curve optimizer set to a -20 offset.
$425 shipped in conUS
Next we have a Intel i9 13900K CPU, again watercooled it's entire time with me and it saw use as my primary gaming CPU in my main rig. Rock solid, no issues whatsoever.
$250 shipped in conUS (SOLD)
Asus ROG Strix Z690 -F Gaming motherboard. Board is running the latest BIOS with the 0x12B microcode and has performed superbly its entire time with me.
$100 shipped in conUS
16GB (2x8GB) Samsung SoDIMM DDR5 5600Mhz laptop RAM. This was pulled from one of my laptops and works perfectly fine.
$30 shipped in conUS
I accept PayPal F&F or Venmo
HEAT is 200-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/53474
Last edited: