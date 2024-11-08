Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 13900K, ASUS ROG Z690, 16GB SoDIMM DDR5

Greetings everyone, today I'm selling a few things after moving some parts around and shifting PCs uses. All parts are in excellent condition and work like new.First up is a Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU. This CPU was going dual duty in a VR gaming rig and light video editing. Since video editing has largely taken a back seat to just VR gaming I have decided to just put a Ryzen 5 7600X CPU in that rig. CPU has been water cooled it entire time with me and with curve optimizer set to a -20 offset.Next we have a Intel i9 13900K CPU, again watercooled it's entire time with me and it saw use as my primary gaming CPU in my main rig. Rock solid, no issues whatsoever.Asus ROG Strix Z690 -F Gaming motherboard. Board is running the latest BIOS with the 0x12B microcode and has performed superbly its entire time with me.16GB (2x8GB) Samsung SoDIMM DDR5 5600Mhz laptop RAM. This was pulled from one of my laptops and works perfectly fine.I accept PayPal F&F or VenmoHEAT is 200-0