Ryzen 9 7950x CPU + 32gb DDR5-6000 $571 @ Microcenter

Microcenter is at it again with a free DDR5 kit with Ryzen purchase, this time on the 7950x. You'll still need a motherboard, but Newegg sells the CPU alone for $572.I see an Asrock B650 PG Lightning ATX for $185, plus it $20 off when bundled, brings it down to $165 for a total of $736. There is an Asus one for $199 for Asrock haters. You'll still need a CPU cooler... I have doubts that my push/pull Hyper 212 turbo super dooper black edition would cut it....