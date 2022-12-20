Ryzen 9 7950x CPU + 32gb DDR5-6000 $571 @ Microcenter

Microcenter is at it again with a free DDR5 kit with Ryzen purchase, this time on the 7950x. You'll still need a motherboard, but Newegg sells the CPU alone for $572.

https://www.microcenter.com/product...x5-32gb-ddr5-6000-dual-channel,-cpu-ram-combo

I see an Asrock B650 PG Lightning ATX for $185, plus it $20 off when bundled, brings it down to $165 for a total of $736. There is an Asus one for $199 for Asrock haters. You'll still need a CPU cooler... I have doubts that my push/pull Hyper 212 turbo super dooper black edition would cut it....
 
That's a good deal, the RAM is garbage. Last deal from them I picked up the MB, Processor and RAM... The RAM was DOA. MB was defective. CPU was ok. Maybe not everyone's experience but it's a dog to make the trek to MC for me.
 
Legendary Gamer said:
That's a good deal, the RAM is garbage. Last deal from them I picked up the MB, Processor and RAM... The RAM was DOA. MB was defective. CPU was ok. Maybe not everyone's experience but it's a dog to make the trek to MC for me.
Well that sucks. I have used GSkill before, seemed ok. At least its ddr5-6000 this time not the 5200 or whatever from the last round
 
