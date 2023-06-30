Ryzen 9-5900x or 9-5950X ?

Currently running Ryzen 7 3700X with 32gb ram on an Asus X570 mobo. I am not a power user and not much of a gamer. Just an enthusiast. My most "demanding" software is Steinberg's Cubase. Even though my current configuration is doing everything I need it to do I would just like to add some headroom. I'm not ready to move up to AM5 platform.



I would like to Max out the CPU for this board. After updating the BIOS I should be able to install a one of these two CPUs (9-5900x or 9-5950X). Here's my question, which one do I want? Yeah I know that's sort of an ambibious question but every time I start to read about the differences between these 2 CPUs things start to get blurry. Since to 5900X is around $150 less I'd had to get the 5950X and find I really didn't need those features.