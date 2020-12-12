Ryzen 9 3900XT vs i7-9700k - Turbo Boost?

Outbreaker
Hi,
Is their no option to turn on the Turbo Boost on an AMD CPU?
On the Intel one i have such an option and i can run the i7-9700k at 4.6GHz (Turbo Boost) on all core at +/-74C.
The AMD i have shows only 4.1GHz at +/-76C (Same cooler NH-U12A).
