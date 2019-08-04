Ryzen 9 3900x the undervolting champ?

This 3900x I have has been very good, but I live in a hot country so temps are always a little bit higher.
Undervolting drops overall performance by ~23% in Cinebench R20, but very significantly reduces temperatures.
I underclock the CPU to 3GHz all core, and use 1.0125 vcore (actual 1.016v). Temps go from 92-93C under extended full load on stock, to 66C! Ambient is 31-34C. Package powerdraw comes down from 142W (max stock), to 90 Watts.
Idle is 40W and 48C, which is still high though.
This is really good for day to day running, and when actual rendering/gaming/streaming power is needed, it's only 3 clicks away in the Ryzen master software.
And now I don't have to buy an AIO right away.
