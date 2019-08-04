Ryzen 9 3900x the undervolting champ?

RamonGTP said: No, he didn't. He said temps go down at full load, and the reason for that was reduced performance. If reduced performance is ok with you then a weaker CPU is the answer

If you're going to go into Ryzen master and change the settings each time you plan on running full load so you don't lose that 23% performance, there goes your cooler temps.



If you're pushing full load then you want full performance, if full load at 23% gimped performance is good for you, so will a CPU that's slower.



I'm all ears if you want another shot of making sense of it though.



This is one of the best examples of "just because you can doesn't mean you should" Click to expand...

It really feels to me like you and Meeho are missing the point. The point is that the reduced performance along with the reduced power draw and temps are great for his average needs. The stuff he does the most benefits from this. But he wants the power to be there when he needs it. It doesn't have to be instantly on-tap every minute of the day, he just re-enables the defaults in Ryzen Master (a trivial task) and it is all balls-out again when he needs it. Meanwhile the rest of the time, it is cool and sipping power. It makes perfect sense to me as I also leave my system on 24-7, often running background tasks that I need done, but not necessarily in a hurry. It's good to know the power is there when I really want it.I think you are confused by the "full-load" testing he did as a comparison. I'm sure if he is REALLY planning on running a real "full load" workload he will kick the processor back up to defaults. It seemed to me to be a simple comparison to see exactly how much he lost in the new state from the default state. If he went to the lower spec CPU, that extra power would NEVER be there as an option.