I struggled with the same call though admittedly I would have sprung for the 3900x. My 5820k was getting a bit long in the tooth and the upgrade itch was hitting hard, decided to split the difference for now and get a Xeon 1660 v3 (essentially the same as your 5960x) for about $65 total after selling my 5820k. Your options on X99 may be limited though since Broadwell E is the only upgrade path and the 6950 is still pretty expensive. GL.