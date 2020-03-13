Ryzen 9 3900x inconsistently posting

I have my new Ryzen 9 3900x running pretty happy, once it manages to start but since day 1 I have had this issue with it where on startup it only posts half the time, the fans start up everything looks good but no post no beeps nothing. All I have to do is press the power button to shut it back off wait like 5 seconds then try again and it usually starts back up on the second or 3'rd attempt but I can't find a reason for it, and it is driving me mad. Anybody else having these sorts of issues or am I alone on this?



MB: ASUS Strix B450i - Gaming

CPU: Ryzen 9 3900x

RAM: Corsair DDR4 3200 (CMT32GX4M2C3200C16)

Win 10 Enterprise