Ryzen 8950X Zen 5 CPU Benchmark Scores Allegedly Break Cover And They're Really Good

Hmm
“After delivering the benchmarks, RGT talked a bit about what he's heard concerning the Ryzen 8000 series CPUs as well as the Zen 5 processor cores. The previous 10-15% IPC expectation came from a CPU core design internal roadmap leaked by fellow YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead. Those numbers, according to RGT, were based on SPECint benchmarks, specifically, and Zen 5 is actually considerably faster in workloads that mix integer and floating-point math. That could be due to the increased dispatch width (from 6 to 8 instructions) on Zen 5.
Additionally, he says that the processor design philosophy at AMD has shifted significantly toward its high-margin EPYC CPU business. As a result, the processors are being designed with a lesser emphasis on single-threaded CPU clock and a greater emphasis on multi-threaded clocks, meaning that the gap between the two has shrunk. Good for creators and scientists; not great for gamers, although hardcore PC gamers should probably be considering an X3D processor anyway, and those already run lower clocks.”
https://hothardware.com/news/zen5-cpu-benchmark-rumor
