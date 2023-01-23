Ryzen 7xxx X3D unlocked for overclocking

https://www.techpowerup.com/303961/...7950x3d-and-7800x3d-unlocked-for-overclockingThe product pages of the upcoming AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D "Zen 4" processors went online, which say that the two chips are unlocked for overclocking. This normally implies that the processor has an unlocked base-clock multiplier, which makes it easy to overclock.
Product pages on amd.com:
https://www.amd.com/en/products/apu/amd-ryzen-7-7800x3d
https://www.amd.com/en/products/apu/amd-ryzen-9-7900x3d
https://www.amd.com/en/products/apu/amd-ryzen-9-7950x3d
Interested to know how this will end up when they are out.