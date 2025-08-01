Ryzen 7700x pc won't even start the fans

My PC has been working just fine for the last year or 2 whenever I made it. It is not overclocked/voltaged in any way, completely stock. Yesterday, it completely craps the bed. I am web browsing in windows, no games on, and I leave the pc for a few minutes. I come back and the monitor can't find a signal. I hear the fans going from quiet to loud, repeatedly, which is normally what happens when the PC crashes and it's having trouble posting. A known issue with zen 4s and getting to post etc.. In this case, like the previous times, I flip off the psu, wait a minute or two, turn it on, turn on the pc and just wait for 30 seconds. The PC would normally boot then load windows.



This time however is different. I tried doing this several times and the fans would spin up and the PC just sits there. I unplugged everything, take cmos battery out, waited an hour, no improvement. This morning I say fuck it, I put the pc on my desk and remove everything. Cpu, Gpu, Ram, cables, fans, cmos battery. The mobo was still in the case but all the guts removed. I take time to clean out the dust (moderate amount but nothing bad), put a fresh ThermalGrizzly (non conductive) cpu paste, plug everything back in and make sure things are nice and seated.



I turn on the psu, press the power anndddd nothing. Now the fans won't even turn on. Nothing happens. I open the case and I see that the mobo has power as the internal LEDs are changing colors. Nothing to indicate anything is bad.



Hardware problem? The system specs are in my sig, they are a year or 2 old at most. What could be causing this?