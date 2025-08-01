  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Ryzen 7700x pc won't even start the fans

Rev. Night

[H]ard|Gawd
Mar 30, 2004
2,036
My PC has been working just fine for the last year or 2 whenever I made it. It is not overclocked/voltaged in any way, completely stock. Yesterday, it completely craps the bed. I am web browsing in windows, no games on, and I leave the pc for a few minutes. I come back and the monitor can't find a signal. I hear the fans going from quiet to loud, repeatedly, which is normally what happens when the PC crashes and it's having trouble posting. A known issue with zen 4s and getting to post etc.. In this case, like the previous times, I flip off the psu, wait a minute or two, turn it on, turn on the pc and just wait for 30 seconds. The PC would normally boot then load windows.

This time however is different. I tried doing this several times and the fans would spin up and the PC just sits there. I unplugged everything, take cmos battery out, waited an hour, no improvement. This morning I say fuck it, I put the pc on my desk and remove everything. Cpu, Gpu, Ram, cables, fans, cmos battery. The mobo was still in the case but all the guts removed. I take time to clean out the dust (moderate amount but nothing bad), put a fresh ThermalGrizzly (non conductive) cpu paste, plug everything back in and make sure things are nice and seated.

I turn on the psu, press the power anndddd nothing. Now the fans won't even turn on. Nothing happens. I open the case and I see that the mobo has power as the internal LEDs are changing colors. Nothing to indicate anything is bad.

Hardware problem? The system specs are in my sig, they are a year or 2 old at most. What could be causing this?
 
pull the power button off and try jumping it via the pins.
then id try another psu next, minimum rec'd is 800w...
 
Ok so I took a video and the fans and gpu light do briefly work then they dont. I removed the gpu and the right most stick of ram, keeping the other ram in the slot closest to the cpu per the manual. I also removed the power switch from the mobo. Reseated all power cables. Put DP cable into the integrated gpu port.

Using a screwdriver, I connect the pins, and same thing. Fans are on for a brief second, then nothing. Mobo LEDs are still there.

As for the gpu, 800watt is recommended but several people said those were outside cases. I don't OC it, in fact I keep it limits on its clocks and volts. I have another 750watt psu in another pc, but I have zero interest taking that one apart, ideally anyways. I can try tomorrow, swap psu and if that fixes things go and buy a 1000watt corsair.

Video 1:

View: https://youtube.com/shorts/qU_ukPaCM5I?feature=shared

Video 2:

View: https://youtube.com/shorts/0H8W0G2NoyE?si=n5tJWBsCz4_Kzt7_
 
