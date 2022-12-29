Ryzen 7700x & G.Skill 32GB DDR5

Agenesis

Ryzen 7700X & G.Skill 32GB DDR5: $370 Shipped. Both brand new and sealed.

Selling at cost after taxes. Purchased this from Microcenter but had a change of plans.

IMG_20221228_203832.png


I accept PayPal and Crypto. Item ships 1 business day after payment.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/77550

Items in this listing:
Ryzen 7 7700X Raphael AM5 4.5GHz 8-Core Boxed Processor - Heatsink Not Included

Flare X5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000 CL36 Dual Channel Desktop Memory Kit F5-6000J3636F16GX2-FX5
 
