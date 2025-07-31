Ryzen 7700 -bad imc, ram or mobo? Can't get 6000MT stable.

Hello i have a peculiar issue and i don't know if its mobo, ram or cpu. At first i bought ryzen 7700, jginyue b650m gaming plus and kingbank 6000 cl38 memory from aliexpress. Put the PC together, turned on expo and to my surpise saw bsods or no POST. I didnt really mess with voltages or anything, so because EXPO doesn't work i initiate returns for all the items. In the end i returned mobo and ram, as aliexpress refused return of CPU. Ok. i bought reputable brand now - Asrock B650m HDV M2 and Patriot Viper 6000 CL36[PVV532G600C36K] with hynix sticks. Assembled again, updated bios to 3.3, turned on expo, pc POST and boots up. I was glad and all, but immediately started a stability testing. The EXPO for that ram is as follow, the only thing that was changed is i upped VSOC from 1.2[1.18 effective] to[1.3 in mobo, actual as you can see 1.28V] boot to windows and write this post.Here are EXPO setttings. I tested various configs, ie. keeping timings but with all the impedance to auto and voltages to auto too, to no avail.So at first i run testmem5 0.12 with default profile and got errors, i upped vsoc to 1.25V in mobo, passed memtest85 4 cycles, passed 1:30h of testmem5 0.12[i think it was default config] passed 1h of OCCT memory test, and then i also added slight undervolt of -20 on cpu/curve optimizer and ran prime95 for over an hour with no errors. This config i kept as stable and thought im done with it. After a month i got first black screen "memory management error 0x1A" so i took off -20undervolt on cpu/curve optimizer to make sure its ram only and run testmem5 0.13.1 this time with anta777 extreme config, to my surprise memory errored immediately. Run windows memory diagnostic tool, and it said there were problems with ram. I said to myself - what if didnt test it thoroughly first time and it was actually unstable? I then proceed to max the vsoc to 1.3V the max mobo allows and run the test. To my surprise...error again in 45 minutes in TM5 anta extreme. Ok. now i'm starting to suspect CPU, because there's no way with this loose timings and such high VSOC this stuff would not run. So i devise an IMC test which should show if its ram or IMC responsible for the errors. I set the ram to 6000MT, set fclk to 2000, ucclk=memclk, all the timings on auto, odt to auto, ram voltage to 1.35V and vsoc to 1.2V. PC boots up i check zen timings, see very loose timings of 50-50-50 and the desired MT, run TM5 and i get errors immediately. Try upping VDD/VDDIO to 1.4V errors too, try lower VDD/VDDIO of 1.3V errors too. Ok. i then set 1.4V VDD/VDDIO and 1.3V SoC with 6000MT and very loose auto timings. It passes 1:30h in anta extreme. Then i try the expo values and it errors in 45 minutes again. This gives me strong evidence that IMC is on the verge of stability with 6000 frequency. I back off to 5800 with expo settings and timings, and now it had run 1:30h with no issues. Memory temps with 1.35V approach 57-58 degrees celcius with furmark on, the soc vrm approach 49 degrees.I've also tested each memory stick in each dimm slot, and every combination ie. each stick in each dimm slot, so 4 total, cannot run expo at the stock default SOC voltage of 1.2V, errors immediately in tm5.Increasing to 1.25V erorrs it further in the test, with 1.3V giving it more stability, but i didnt test more than 5 minutes. Which tells me the 6000 is close to the IMC wall and it needs to push voltage much more to 1.3V to get it semi stable, which is obviously not ideal and it's still not fully stable. Though i was kinda surprised, if it was solely IMC wouldnt running with one stick allow it to run EXPO at the stock setting? But the situtation is the same whether its one or two sticks, the SOC voltage needs to be pushed to the max, which again kinda confirm my suspicion of frequency wall, similarily when you OC CPU and approaching certain ceiling frequency needs much higher voltage step, due to nonlineal nature of frequency/voltage scaling in semiconductors when you approach the silicon limit.Other weird thing is that the zentimings dont read certain stuff from second DIMM slot like odt, rtt and vdd. HWINFO64 show VDD correctly though.So question stays - am i right that this is IMC/CPU issue and not mobo or ram? And had it degraded running 1.25V soc for a month that now even 1.3V is unstable, or i didnt test stability well in the first place? Is there a point trying another ram kit? The CPU is confirmed genuine tray/oem cpu by amd website serial number checker, and the batch number is BQ 2503PGK meaning it was made in third week of 2025, so pretty new CPU i can't imagine it being used, but it could be that it was returned by someone? CPUs from aliexpress from that seller dont come with seal or anything like that, but he has good reviews. Another option is, could that chinese motherboard jginyue fry my IMC during the short period the cpu was in it? I didnt run expo as it bsoded, so i ran stock jedec settings which would be highly unlikely to fry it. When i reinstalled the cpu in new motherboard, before that i noticed that the cpu pads had a wet like look in some part, i cleaned it off with isopropyl and thought it was just silicone oil smear from the thermal paste when i must had touched it when handling/cleaning, but now im thinking, maybe it was heat mark/oxidation? But that wouldn't clean with isopropyl i think. All in all i'm confused, paranoid and not happy right now. I can run this memory with 5800 and 30-36-36-36 as im testing now, but no matter how tight you make timings, some games/apps will always prefer higher frequency, especially open world titles/simulation games. As i understand zen 4 does not have any particular sync/coupling between fclk and memclk/uclk, so there's no difference running 5600,5800,6000,6200,6400 when it comes to latency penalty? I read some people claiming that memclk/flck ratio of 1.5 is desired because that's what amd sync to?