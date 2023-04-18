Ryzen 7000X3D Series: A Brief Technical Chat with AMD

erek
TechPowerUp sits down for a chat with AMD to clear the air once AND for all
"TPU: What happens if I run a game in the foreground and a renderer in the background? What if I alt+tab and switch away from the game?
AMD: The AMD 3D V-Cache CCD is utilized for any 3D application that is running. Any other workloads are scheduled to be executed by the second CCD (should the CPU in question feature two CCDs). When performing a combination of these workloads, both CCDs will be utilized accordingly.
TPU: How does the PPM Driver detect a game? Just based on MS Game Bar detection?
AMD: Essentially when a Ryzen 7000X3D processor goes into "game mode", it's because Xbox game bar detects a game is running and puts the workload on the CCD with the AMD 3DV-cache technology.
TPU: The 7800X3D will run at optimum performance without any Performance Optimizer Driver / PPM Driver / Game Bar?
AMD: We always recommend to follow our teams instructions when testing AMD Processors. This includes installing the correct AMD Chipset Software as well as ensuring you are running on an optimized OS, for testing AMD 3D V-Cache technology. With a single CCD product with AMD 3D V-Cache technology you will find that a workload capable of benefiting from higher levels of L3 cache, will automatically see optimized performance, when the basic steps are followed.
TPU: In our testing, we noticed some outliers to the 3DV cache optimization. Is AMD identifying and optimizing for these games? Will we see AMD Chipset Software receive more frequent updates for game optimizations going forward?
AMD: While some games highly benefit from having more L3 cache, other may see less of a performance jump. Similar to when AMD first introduced Ryzen and Threadripper CPUs, with Chiplet design, and as we introduced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, we are partnering closely with Microsoft to help optimize the built in thread scheduler in Windows for AMD Ryzen & Threadripper processors to ensure full benefit from our technologies. Additionally, we continue to work closely with Game Developers to ensure game threads are optimally scheduled to take advantage of the large AMD 3D V-Cache technology available on Ryzen 7000X3D processors.
Catch the TechPowerUp Reviews of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | Ryzen 9 7950X3D with non-X3D CCD Disabled
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307072/ryzen-7000x3d-series-a-brief-technical-chat-with-amd
