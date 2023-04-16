Ryzen 7 7800X3D $439.97 from Amazon 3rd party seller, Prime 2 day delivery

dali71
***EDIT*** Just looked at detailed feedback and found that someone received a camera lens instead of a 5800X3D for a previous order. Might be worth a shot, considering Amazon's buyer protection, but had to mention it.
I bought one from Amazon for full price a few days ago, and just saw this one listed. Looks like the seller has good feedback.
https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-7800X3D-16-Thread-Processor/dp/B0BTZB7F88?ref_=v_sp_product_dpx
