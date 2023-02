Looks evolutionary rather than revolutionary.Not that there is anything wrong with that.Honestly though, I havehow this compares with any laptop CPU I've actually usedI also don't think I use laptops for anything where any decent big core (not Atom or Zacate) based CPU from the last 10 years wouldn't do OK.Both my 4C8T i7-4810MQ and my 2C4T i5-3320M are still doing everything I use them for just fineEdit:I actually googled some benchmarks, and while I couldn't find anything comparing the laptops I am familiar with with these two particular chips, I did find a comparison between my i7-480MQto and the Ryzen 7 5700U, and while the newer chip is faster than the almost 10 year old one, shockingly it only beat mine by about 15%.I'm guessing these new super-thin form factors and a desire for very long battery life, reduce the power figures so much that most of the advances in the last 10 years are taken up by power savings, not by performance increases.I guess that explains why the old CPU's still feel serviceable for the light stuff I use them for. (Mostly email/office/web apps)