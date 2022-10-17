Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Ryzen 9 7950X: $359.99 or $649.99 via AntOnline on eBay

R

Ruckus

Hardforum Moderator-in-Chief
Staff member
Joined
Oct 12, 2001
Messages
10,760
Just bought a 5800x from him for $229. Wife would kill me if I bought another proc but I'm tempted.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
11,135
MavericK said:
Tempting but with a 5800x already I doubt it's worth $350+.
Click to expand...

If you can sell the old CPU then it shouldn't be too bad. It only cost me $150 or so to upgrade from a 3900X to a 5900X because I sold the 3900X afterward.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top