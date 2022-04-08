Ryzen 7 5800X3D Beats Core i9-12900KS By 16% In Shadow of the Tomb Raider

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/r...i9-12900ks-by-16-in-shadow-of-the-tomb-raider

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D delivered an average frame rate of 231 FPS, while the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS finished with 190 FPS and 200 FPS, respectively. Therefore, AMD’s chip beat the Core i9-12900K by 22% and the Core i9-12900KS by 16%.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a title that relies heavily on memory speed and is sensitive to memory latency, which favors the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. It’s necessary to put the AMD chip through more titles to see whether it can be the “world’s fastest gaming CPU,” as AMD has been calling it.
The Ryzen system used a 3080 Ti while the 12900K and KS used a 3090 Ti. Tests were done at 720p to eliminate GPU bottlenecks.
 
