Ryzen 7 5800X $411 at Newegg

cybereality
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2008
- Messages
- 7,511
Yeah, I just noticed, edited title.It is $399 once you use the promo code on the page.
Well Newegg is available to everyone, if you're not lucky enough to live near a MC.It's $379 all day at Microcenter yet Neweggs promotion price is $409. Newegg is a joke.
I love Microcenter. Most people are not near a Microcenter.It's $379 all day at Microcenter yet Neweggs promotion price is $409. Newegg is a joke.
Its still a lot better than AMD officialIt's $379 all day at Microcenter yet Neweggs promotion price is $409. Newegg is a joke.