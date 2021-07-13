Ryzen 7 5800X $411 at Newegg

J

jmilcher

Been 404 on Amazon. Easier returns and faster shipping. I’d spend the extra $5 at Amazon before I gave Newegg my money.

that said you can’t go wrong with either, it’s a great chip. And this will save someone a few bucks!
 
T4rd

T4rd

Tempting, but I still have a hard time spending $350+ for an 8-core CPU after getting my 2700X and seeing 3700Xs at $250 or less even when they were new. I'm hardly CPU bottlenecked anyways at 3440x1440 ever anyways with any relatively modern CPU.
 
