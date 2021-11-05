Ryzen 7 5800X - $299 plus $20 off motherboard @ Micro Center

With Alder Lake eating its lunch the 5600x should go to sub $200 and the 5800x should go to the $250-$280 range. 5900x should go to sub $400 and 5950x should go to the $500-$550 range. The CPUs came out a year ago and should be getting replaced fairly soon. Time to clear out stock on what's left.That's a pretty good deal right there. Arguably should have been the launch price though.
undervolting + 280mm AIO, hopefully will be sufficient. I remember how bad Ryzen 3600 was to cool, I'm sure this is that much worse.Just be warned the 5800x runs quite hot due to all 8 cores being on a single chiplet and the voltage is quite aggressive to make stock clocks. It nearly necessitates undervolting in my experience.