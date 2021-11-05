Ryzen 7 5800X - $299 plus $20 off motherboard @ Micro Center

kirbyrj said: That's a pretty good deal right there. Arguably should have been the launch price though. Click to expand...

With Alder Lake eating its lunch the 5600x should go to sub $200 and the 5800x should go to the $250-$280 range. 5900x should go to sub $400 and 5950x should go to the $500-$550 range. The CPUs came out a year ago and should be getting replaced fairly soon. Time to clear out stock on what's left.The 3d stacked cache versions should probably only be mildly more expensive than those prices.