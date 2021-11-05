Ryzen 7 5800X - $299 plus $20 off motherboard @ Micro Center

kirbyrj

kirbyrj

That's a pretty good deal right there. Arguably should have been the launch price though.
 
sover

kirbyrj said:
That's a pretty good deal right there. Arguably should have been the launch price though.
With Alder Lake eating its lunch the 5600x should go to sub $200 and the 5800x should go to the $250-$280 range. 5900x should go to sub $400 and 5950x should go to the $500-$550 range. The CPUs came out a year ago and should be getting replaced fairly soon. Time to clear out stock on what's left.

The 3d stacked cache versions should probably only be mildly more expensive than those prices.
 
NattyKathy

Ah yes, one day after I receive my $393 5800X from Newegg, and 30mins before I'm leaving for Microcenter to get more parts, I see this. That's cool. Should've just planned on giving MC my money to begin with :rolleyes:
 
harmattan

Just be warned the 5800x runs quite hot due to all 8 cores being on a single chiplet and the voltage is quite aggressive to make stock clocks. It nearly necessitates undervolting in my experience.
 
NattyKathy

harmattan said:
Just be warned the 5800x runs quite hot due to all 8 cores being on a single chiplet and the voltage is quite aggressive to make stock clocks. It nearly necessitates undervolting in my experience.
undervolting + 280mm AIO, hopefully will be sufficient. I remember how bad Ryzen 3600 was to cool, I'm sure this is that much worse.
 
