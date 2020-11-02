Ryzen 5950x memory, with the rumor of DDR4-4000 being the sweet spot.

With the rumor of Zen 3 having a sweet spot of DDR4-4000 Memory, I have been on the hunt for what looks to be a good kit of ram for my build that I am going to be soon.
I have a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master mobo, looking to put a Zen 3 5950x on this board.
I have purchased this memory kit:
GSkill Link
NewEgg Link
This appears to be B-die according to this link B-Die Finder.
The one thing that concerns me is that in the Newegg and GSkill site for this kit shows its optimized for Intel builds, Is this going to cause an issue in a Zen 3 system?
