Ryzen 5900X Uncommanded Restart

Haven't Posted in years, so please accept my apology up front if I'm not using proper protocol on this site.



Upgraded system from AMD FX9500 as I was beginning to get random "lock ups" while gaming. The problem became more prevalent during COD Cold War.

System Currently:

RYZEN 9 5900X Unlocked, Based Frequency - 3700.0 Mhz

ASUS TUF Gaming 570 Plus (WIFI), Chipset AMD 570 (Bixby), BIOS version 2607 (08/14/2020)

be quiet, "Dark Rock 4 Pro" CPU Cooler, 250W TDP

Corsair "Dominator" DDR4, 2 ea x16 gig, base frequency 1066.7 Mhz

Super Flower Leadex III 750W Modular Power Supply

Sapphire/ AMD Radeon R9 270 GPU

With the exception of the GPU, all hardware in the above list were the upgrades.

I was very surprised that the upgrade actually accepted all programming within my hard drives with virtually no hiccups. Very stable platform and with excellent response time to commands.

Note: Nothing was changed prior to upgrade regarding Operating System (Win 10 Pro w/ latest updates up to current date), nor any other programs.

I decided to cut to the heart of the matter; COD Black Ops! Loaded Black Ops running through "Steam" account and it loaded ultra fast and played with no problems whatsoever. Ok, next test was "Black Ops Cold War" through Battle.net "Activision". Battle.net loaded with no problem, but after clicking "Play", the system began its loading sequence then suddenly the Computer did a full restart. Computer booted and loaded back up as though nothing happened. Tried it again and again and again and same results. Not good, bad juju... Is this hardware issue??? . Loaded OCCT and began running various stress tests affiliated with hardware replaced (CPU, Cooler, MB, Ram, Power Supply). Results after multiple tests which monitored Temp, PWR, Volt, Freq, Current, Fan and my patience, no failures were recorded nor observed. The CPU temp did go up as high as 80C., but that was @ 100%, but could not discern a definite cause for this anomaly. This is not chronic or wide spread issue specific to this computer thus far, but only specific to "Cold War". Well then I begin pilfering through settings, scan for repair, uninstall, reinstall, 1 beer, online you tube searches, another beer, BIOS review and changes, reset BIOS back to original state, drank another and getting a don't give a s**t attitude by then. At one time or another I have reviewed, altered every program that correlates to "Cold War" within my computer (that being Anti-Virus, Radeon software Adrenalin, Network settings, etc...). This only occurs when loading COLD WAR! Everything else has been working flawlessly. Any ideas or tips on what I am missing here?

Thanks in advance,

deucer