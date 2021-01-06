Ryzen 5800x VCore goes up but temperature goes down?

Hello all, I've been building a new workstation using a Ryzen 5800x. Current PC is a i7 3770K so I'm quite of the loop.Basic specs are1. Ryzen 5800x2. MSI Mag Tomahawk X5703. GSkill DDR 3200 Mhz RAM (32 GB)4. Noctua NH-D15 cooler with Arctic Silver 5 paste5. Seasonic 1000w PSUIn the BIOS I have PBO changed to "Motherboard" and the thermal limit set to 85C.I have windows 10 installed and I'm running Prime 95. It usually runs around 4.8 GHZ all core, but sometimes the temperature goes up to the 85 C limit. I am using Open Hardware Monitor. I can understand heat soak & thermal throttling, but what I don't understand is this chart.If you look, you can see regions where the Temperature was pegged to the top of the scale (85 C). I can understand why VCore woudl be lower during those time periods. But then around -0:06 mark there is an increase in VCore, a decrease in temperature, and then the Freq goes up to the maximum seen of 4.8 GHz.Why would VCore go up, but temperature go down? Wouldn't a higher VCore imply a higher power consumption and thus a higher total power? Any explanation that can be offered is greatly appreciated.