Ryzen 5800X + RTX 3080 OC TUF (LHR) High temps fix

Ok, i had a problem, searched whole internet, most of reddit tips and didint found any fix for my issue. I'm creating this thread for folks searching for fix. But for the start my specs:Case - Silverstone Alta F1 (2 x 180mm Silverstone AP183 on bottom (38% PWM max), 3 x 140mm Noctua NF-A14 PWM CH.BK.S (55% PWM max)CPU - Ryzen 5800X - runing without any OC, stockCPU cooler - Scythe Fuma 2 with 2 x Noctua NF-F12 PWM chromax.black.swap (50% max PWM)GPU - ASUS RTX 3080 OC TUF LHR - runing with specified settings in afterburner*, 511.79 driversRAM - G.SKILL 2 x 16GB 3600Mhz CL14MB - MSI B550 Tomahawk (BIOS 7C91vA5)PSU - BQ Dark Power Pro P11 850W PlatinumDisplay - LG 32GK650F-B (32", 2560 x 1440, FreeSync, somehow G-sync Compatible)OS - Windows 10 x64 ProNow, as we all know That ryzen tends to keep high temps, but in my case, we are talking about 87 degree in Prime95 small FFT and 81 in Cyberpunk** - remember that.RTX 3080 TUF OC LHR was in the other hand one of most cool GPU i ever had, but with time it started to generally heat up pretty well, 84 degree while gaming (Basic GPU sensor, Hotspot and mem temp had over 100).*Settings i was allways using in afterburner was :Power Limit 70 (it was marked as priority)Temp Limit 76Memory clock -30Core clock -30Fan curve : 35% / 60*, 40% / 70*, 45% / 80*, 55% / 90* - believe me, it was totally enough with the rest of settings.My goal was to keep those settings to not stress GPU, untill it can keep up in current games, make default settings for newer games and slight OC for further future, but it start to heat up too quick. For first 2 months after buying it i had max 74 degree, now its 84 - not sure if its driver related or case orientation but it really start to bother me.So i started again with Cyberpunk game after 1.5, and started no notice very warm air from CPU (81 degree!) - it was only game that was warming up this CPU so much - i know this may be not big deal for now, but in summer this may be worse (and future games). So i started to check all kind of settings;- max state for CPU in windows set to 99 instead 100- setting PPT in BIOS to 115, 105- setting offset 0.75Cyberpunk somehow started to warm my CPU more than Cinebench R23 and Prime95 small FFT at some point. That was sick - none of settings wasnt workingBIOS :- PPT 115W- Curve optimizer set to negative 10Now biggest temperature on cyberpunk was 73,5 degree and 76 in prime95, cinebench score from 15100 multicore dropped only to 15040. Didint checked single core however.For GPU i used few small tricksAFTERBURNER:- increasing fan speed to 45% / 60*, 50% / 80, 55% / 90*- unchaining power limit & temperature limit- setting temperature limit to 75 degree- Choosing temperature limit AS PRIORITYNow max temp in Cyberglitch was 73 degrees. Ocassionally there are some clippings while playing but thats not big deal, as game runs at ultra with DLSS and RT with 60 FPS (