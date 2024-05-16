Ryzen 5700X3D for $205

criccio said:
If you're on AM4 and aren't interested in a platform upgrade, you really should jump on this.
Click to expand...
My daughter's PC that I'm building her from old parts has a 3900X in it. She will really have no use for any high horsepower CPU. It would be nice to get that upgraded to Zen 3 I guess. I wonder what I could sell the 3900X for...
 
kamikazi said:
My daughter's PC that I'm building her from old parts has a 3900X in it. She will really have no use for any high horsepower CPU. It would be nice to get that upgraded to Zen 3 I guess. I wonder what I could sell the 3900X for...
Click to expand...
I’d offer it here for 20-30 bucks less than eBay or so. I enjoy selling and buying from [H], I’ve always had great exchanges over the years. There are plenty of people running older hardware here who may be interested.
 
Hmm, not sure it'd be worth replacing my son's 5600X with, which I got off FSFT for $120 a year ago now to replace his 2600. I'm pretty sure that money would be better spent replacing his 2080, which is still working good for him at 1080p UW.
 
I have my old work computer with a 3700x that I use for a Plex server. Would upgrading to this help out with Plex or not really aimed at that application.
 
DooLocsta said:
I have my old work computer with a 3700x that I use for a Plex server. Would upgrading to this help out with Plex or not really aimed at that application.
Click to expand...
Well, The ipc bump will help a bit. But if you're just running that and similar on that machine. I would look to throw a 5800x in there for a higher uplift, Thanks to ipc and higher clocks. Although in your case a 5900x could be a good choice too.
 
T4rd said:
Hmm, not sure it'd be worth replacing my son's 5600X with, which I got off FSFT for $120 a year ago now to replace his 2600. I'm pretty sure that money would be better spent replacing his 2080, which is still working good for him at 1080p UW.
Click to expand...
I agree, A 3080 would be a good upgrade for it. Though at 1080p you'll still see a nice jump with just the 5700x3d.
 
Geforcepat said:
I agree, A 3080 would be a good upgrade for it. Though at 1080p you'll still see a nice jump with just the 5700x3d.
Click to expand...
Well I'm not sure he even noticed the upgrade from his 2600 to the 5600X, which is a huge upgrade on paper, so I think this would be lost on him, lol. He mostly plays older games anyways (TF2, Company of Heros, Minecraft, Rainbox Six Siege, etc.), aside from Helldivers 2 recently.

Geforcepat said:
Well, The ipc bump will help a bit. But if you're just running that and similar on that machine. I would look to throw a 5800x in there for a higher uplift, Thanks to ipc and higher clocks. Although in your case a 5900x could be a good choice too.
Click to expand...

Yeah, for any non-gaming use, the non-X3D chips would be a better fit and perform marginally better. I would only get a X3D chip for gaming specifically, and the X chips for any productivity or workload uses.
 
Nice upgrade for someone still rocking AM4!

DooLocsta said:
I have my old work computer with a 3700x that I use for a Plex server. Would upgrading to this help out with Plex or not really aimed at that application.
Click to expand...
If you are transcoding on the CPU, you should be looking at more cores. And no, the cache doesn't make much a difference for transcoding.

A better move would be to pick up an Intel A380 and utilize Intel's latest encoders.

Geforcepat said:
I agree, A 3080 would be a good upgrade for it. Though at 1080p you'll still see a nice jump with just the 5700x3d.
Click to expand...
There would be no functional difference in game, between a 5600x and a 5700X3D, with an RTX 2080. 5600x maxes out a 2080 in all scenarios.
 
Last edited:
DooLocsta said:
I have my old work computer with a 3700x that I use for a Plex server. Would upgrading to this help out with Plex or not really aimed at that application.
Click to expand...
This question can't be answered without more information. How many of your clients direct play (which doesn't really tax the CPU) vs transcode? The files that are being transcoded, what resolution and encoding are they? How many simultaneous streams do you encounter? Does the 3700x get pegged near 100% utilization frequently?

For most environments, a 3700x should be fine unless you have a lot of 4K transcodes going on at the same time.
 
A friend of mine retired his X470 system and gave it to me. Has a 2700X in it. Was thinking about Black Friday/Cyber Monday for 5700X3D or 5800X3D, but why wait with a price like this? Unless y'allz think it might go even lower this November...
 
DrezKill said:
A friend of mine retired his X470 system and gave it to me. Has a 2700X in it. Was thinking about Black Friday/Cyber Monday for 5700X3D or 5800X3D, but why wait with a price like this? Unless y'allz think it might go even lower this November...
Click to expand...
Nah, just jump on this now IMO. 5800X3D is peak AM4 for gaming, but negligibly so ahead of this being next in line. I say that as a 5800X3D user as well, which also replaced a 2700X about a year ago.
 
T4rd said:
Nah, just jump on this now IMO. 5800X3D is peak AM4 for gaming, but negligibly so ahead of this being next in line. I say that as a 5800X3D user as well, which also replaced a 2700X about a year ago.
Click to expand...
agreed 5700x3d is the perfect upgrade
 
It's actually $205 now on Amazon as well, an extra $5 off (sold & shipped by Amazon.com) but it looks like delivery takes a few weeks. Worth it IMHO.

There is a new seller called EDPT LLC selling for $184.90, I would avoid that as it is most likely a scam.
 
Dopamin3 said:
It's actually $205 now on Amazon as well, an extra $5 off (sold & shipped by Amazon.com) but it looks like delivery takes a few weeks. Worth it IMHO.

There is a new seller called EDPT LLC selling for $184.90, I would avoid that as it is most likely a scam.
Click to expand...
I bought on Friday and delivery was estimated for Monday the 27th. However, yesterday, the delivery date changed to the 25th.
 
DrezKill said:
A friend of mine retired his X470 system and gave it to me. Has a 2700X in it. Was thinking about Black Friday/Cyber Monday for 5700X3D or 5800X3D, but why wait with a price like this? Unless y'allz think it might go even lower this November...
Click to expand...
That's months away. Even if it drops $50, the gaming you could do by then, is worth getting it now, IMO.
 
chameleoneel said:
There would be no functional difference in game, between a 5600x and a 5700X3D, with an RTX 2080. 5600x maxes out a 2080 in all scenarios.
Click to expand...
I don't completely agree with that. I 'upgraded' from a 5900X to a 5800X3D when I had a 2080Ti and there was a noticeable uplift in more games than you might expect at 3440x1440. Obviously it depends on the game but the X3D improved the minimum framerates for me by quite a large margin in some cases.
 
Bankie said:
I don't completely agree with that. I 'upgraded' from a 5900X to a 5800X3D when I had a 2080Ti and there was a noticeable uplift in more games than you might expect at 3440x1440. Obviously it depends on the game but the X3D improved the minimum framerates for me by quite a large margin in some cases.
Click to expand...
2080 ti is quite a bit more powerful than a 2080. Techpowerup has it at 21% faster in relative performance, for 1080p. 23% for 1440p. 30% for 4k.
 
Vengance_01 said:
I just wish heat output was lower. Its still 105 watt part. My current 5L ITX build I don't think could handle the heat. Currently 5600X is doing just fine.
Click to expand...
I believe lowering the voltages has helped curb heat and I think you can set it to a lower TDP, the X3D chips do very well even at 65 watt TDP for gaming.
 
Vengance_01 said:
I just wish heat output was lower. Its still 105 watt part. My current 5L ITX build I don't think could handle the heat. Currently 5600X is doing just fine.
Click to expand...

Agent_N said:
I believe lowering the voltages has helped curb heat and I think you can set it to a lower TDP, the X3D chips do very well even at 65 watt TDP for gaming.
Click to expand...

These don't use a lot of power in gaming, at stock, anyway.

1716322853692.png
 
Hi all, Amazon has 5800X3D right now for $238, so both the 5700X3D and 5800X3D are great last upgrades for AM4 Gaming PC's! This is Peak AM4! Get them while they last at such cheaper prices brand new!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top