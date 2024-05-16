Ryzen 5700X3D for $205

At Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-5700X3D-16-Thread-Processor/dp/B0CQ4H4H7X
$90 cheaper than the 5800X3D for 95% of the performance.
Edit: Dropped from $210 to $205 sold by AMAZON, as pointed out below by Dopamin3.
https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-5700X3D-16-Thread-Processor/dp/B0CQ4H4H7X
$90 cheaper than the 5800X3D for 95% of the performance.
Edit: Dropped from $210 to $205 sold by AMAZON, as pointed out below by Dopamin3.
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.