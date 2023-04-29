Ryzen 5700g fun with Firestrike and Timespy

O

OKC Yeakey Trentadue

Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2021
Messages
526
So this will be my 4th APU adventure. The other 3 can be found on the original post here:
https://hardforum.com/threads/ryzen-5-2400g-overclock-with-firestrike-and-timespy.1956026/

Right now I am using the same asrock b350 itx Fatality (finally got the bios update for Renoir/Cezonne!) as well as the 16 gb g.skill ram.

Found the 5700g on marketplace for $120.

Screenshot of results at 2400mhz ram (as a baseline) and XMP profile 1
s1.jpg
s2.jpg
 
