Ryzen 5700g fun with Firestrike and Timespy

So this will be my 4th APU adventure. The other 3 can be found on the original post here:Right now I am using the same asrock b350 itx Fatality (finally got the bios update for Renoir/Cezonne!) as well as the 16 gb g.skill ram.Found the 5700g on marketplace for $120.Screenshot of results at 2400mhz ram (as a baseline) and XMP profile 1