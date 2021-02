I just wanted to get everyone's thoughts on this real quick. I won a newegg lottery and now have a 5600x to replace my 2700x. It is going into a x470 with a 500 capable BIOS. I have DDR4 3000 RAM in the system and didnt want to swap for 3600 since prices really suck right now. I couldnt find much about running slower ram on 5000 series online. Do you all think it would have too much of a negative impact? A friend of mine has a 3800xt and she will probably swap for my 5600x if I wanted.