Ryzen 5000 - Difference b/w Trident Z Neo and Trident Z RGB?

stryfex

I tried googling this and came across a number of threads and there seemed to be some differing opinions that the Neo models are effectively the same but "optimized for Ryzen" whatever that even means - the best I could gather is that the oldest generations of Ryzen had special optimization requirements that are less or even not relevant now - but I didn't quite come out of that googling expedition with a good feeling or understanding of it

Figured I would ask here as this forum has some really knowledgeable users - for something like a 5900x - does it make any difference if you buy a 16-16-16-36 Z RGB kit or a 16-16-16-36 Z NEO kit?
 
FlawleZ

FlawleZ

Not sure how interested you are in overclocking the RAM, but I've heard reviewers and even Buildzoid state the RGB kits were inferior from an overclocked of standpoint.
 
vegeta535

FlawleZ said:
Not sure how interested you are in overclocking the RAM, but I've heard reviewers and even Buildzoid state the RGB kits were inferior from an overclocked of standpoint.
Eh most kits really don't overclock much past their rated speed. Sure you have samsung b-dies but you paying a premium for them. In the end you just better off buying memory with the specs you want.
 
stryfex

yah if i buy a 16-16-16-36 kit i"ll never run it lower than that - I'm ultimately just hoping that it will actually run at THAT speed
 
FlawleZ

FlawleZ

stryfex said:
yah if i buy a 16-16-16-36 kit i"ll never run it lower than that - I'm ultimately just hoping that it will actually run at THAT speed
Which motherboard? The IMC on Zen 2 and newer is really strong so you should be fine with the 5900X
 
stryfex

FlawleZ said:
Which motherboard? The IMC on Zen 2 and newer is really strong so you should be fine with the 5900X
Well it's vapor-board at this stage - but I'm holding out for a Dark Hero board unless Gigabyte somehow puts out a 5000-ready board before ASUS learns how to supply Dark Heros
 
