Ryzen 5000 - Difference b/w Trident Z Neo and Trident Z RGB?

I tried googling this and came across a number of threads and there seemed to be some differing opinions that the Neo models are effectively the same but "optimized for Ryzen" whatever that even means - the best I could gather is that the oldest generations of Ryzen had special optimization requirements that are less or even not relevant now - but I didn't quite come out of that googling expedition with a good feeling or understanding of it



Figured I would ask here as this forum has some really knowledgeable users - for something like a 5900x - does it make any difference if you buy a 16-16-16-36 Z RGB kit or a 16-16-16-36 Z NEO kit?