Ryzen 5 5600X, Asrock B550 Phantom Gaming - ITX/AC Combo. NCASE M1 V 6.1, Asus Prime H670-Plus D4 with WiFi card

NCASE M1 V 6.1 Case in Silver. Very nice, clean NCASE M1 V 6.1. Comes with all the parts, extra screws and a compliment of Noctua Fans. This one came to me missing one of the top frame rail mounts. I expertly fashioned a small aluminum bracket replacement and it's good as new……$160
Asus H670-Plus D4 As new complete in the box. As these have an m.2 slot for WiFi I'll include an Intel AC 9560 and the connectors..........................$120
Ryzen 5 5600X, Asrock B550 Phantom Gaming - ITX/AC Combo. Run briefly, these are the latest issues as new complete in the boxes.......................$275
https://www.newegg.com/asrock-b550-phantom-gaming-itx-ax/p/N82E16813157949
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.
Heatware 287-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
