Ryzen 5 3600 fan getting louder

Last December I built a new pc and decided on AMD. Coming from an Intel 4790 it was a surprise to hear the cpu fan spinning up and down all the time. The 4790's fan only got noticeable when playing a game, or using handbrake, etc. And even then it wasn't annoying. Anyway, I got used to the fan noise, did some BIOS tweaks, made a "Quiet" power plan... everything is pretty good. Then a week or two ago I started hearing the fan noise again, every time I open anything that fan spins up because my cpu temp spikes around 10C. Right now I'm at 41C with 5% CPU in task manager. Open Mail and it goes to 50C.
This is my HSF: https://www.newegg.com/deepcool-gammaxx-gte/p/N82E16835856117?Item=N82E16835856117
Is this normal? Assuming I'm not going crazy, what could cause the higher temps and increased fan noise? Bad fan? Bad thermal paste? I'm about to open the case and redo the paste but I'm not very confident its going to help. I've used the same paste on every build for many years and all the other pc's I have aren't getting louder.
