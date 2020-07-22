Ryzen 5 3600 - $154.99

K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
26,242
I'm interested to see how much the process improvements help over time. Sounds like NE reviewers (grain of salt) are getting higher OC's comparable to the XT models.

I doubt you'd find better bang for the buck at $160 anywhere though.
 
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
12,919
cvinh said:
I went from 4790k to a 3600. Felt such a huge overall smoothness increase. No more stuttering, slow downs, frame drops.
Click to expand...
biggles said:
Went from a 4690k to 3600 2 months ago. Same here, very pleased with the upgrade.
Click to expand...
You guys had much more patience than I. I ditched my 4690k for a 2700x and also noticed a massive performance bump.
 
S

stiltner

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 16, 2000
Messages
10,622
Microcenter now has them priced the same, but you still get the $20 off with motherboard purchase.

So, thats pretty scorching hot IMO
 
legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
11,018
kirbyrj said:
I'm interested to see how much the process improvements help over time. Sounds like NE reviewers (grain of salt) are getting higher OC's comparable to the XT models.

I doubt you'd find better bang for the buck at $160 anywhere though.
Click to expand...
It's true... I got one of the newer 3600. Most people nowadays consider gaming + realbench/encoding fully stable for them, so that's around 4.5-4.6 for my chip. Prime95 stable (5+ hours) is 4.3-4.4 with 1.280-1.350 vcore.
 
T

That_Sound_Guy

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2002
Messages
2,436
Sucks that the MC near me charges 10-11% sales tax making the mobo combo deal lukewarm compared to having it delivered from online retailers.
 
M

munkle

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 16, 2005
Messages
11,387
That_Sound_Guy said:
Sucks that the MC near me charges 10-11% sales tax making the mobo combo deal lukewarm compared to having it delivered from online retailers.
Click to expand...
Unless you're buying ebay, amazon and newegg along with a bunch of other sites all charge tax. Unless your delivery address has a huge tax difference to the microcenter by you, there really shouldn't be much of a difference. Are you crossing states or something? Unless your coming from a state with no sales tax and going to a state with sales tax, most states are between 6% and 10%
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,037
scrappymouse said:
I'm still running an AMD PHENOM II X6, thinking it's probably time to start a new build lol.
Click to expand...
thinking? that ship sailed a long time ago.. ;)

but then again i missed that boat as well since i went from a phenom II 940 @ 3.8Ghz to an R5 1600. was amazed how long i was able to drag out running that cpu but then games started using more than 4 cores.
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
26,242
munkle said:
Unless you're buying ebay, amazon and newegg along with a bunch of other sites all charge tax. Unless your delivery address has a huge tax difference to the microcenter by you, there really shouldn't be much of a difference. Are you crossing states or something? Unless your coming from a state with no sales tax and going to a state with sales tax, most states are between 6% and 10%
Click to expand...
There are definitely very few places that don't charge tax.

Some municipalities (larger cities) also are allowed to charge their own sales tax which is why that number could be higher also.
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,406
kirbyrj said:
There are definitely very few places that don't charge tax.

Some municipalities (larger cities) also are allowed to charge their own sales tax which is why that number could be higher also.
Click to expand...
IIRC all online retailers are supposed to be charging tax, the big vendors had to conform earlier (I think October of last year). But smaller companies have more time to implement, end of this year maybe?
 
T

That_Sound_Guy

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2002
Messages
2,436
munkle said:
Unless you're buying ebay, amazon and newegg along with a bunch of other sites all charge tax. Unless your delivery address has a huge tax difference to the microcenter by you, there really shouldn't be much of a difference. Are you crossing states or something? Unless your coming from a state with no sales tax and going to a state with sales tax, most states are between 6% and 10%
Click to expand...
The order I placed yesterday with Newegg charged no sales tax at all. Also, I get 5% back on Amazon purchases so that has to be accounted for as well and tax there is under 6%. I compared in great detail last night and my mobo/cpu/mem/psu order was $7 cheaper through egg/amazon delivered to my door. MC I would have to drive to (1hr 1 way). I'm normally all in on supporting MC for easy returns and company support but COVID human lunacy and financials/time investment said otherwise this go around.

Plus you don't ever enter Microcenter and leave with just want you planned to buy initially. :)

/dev/null said:
If Chicago, hit up Westmont.
Click to expand...
St. Louis area - Brentwood location.
 
S

scrappymouse

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 18, 2016
Messages
90
sirmonkey1985 said:
thinking? that ship sailed a long time ago.. ;)

but then again i missed that boat as well since i went from a phenom II 940 @ 3.8Ghz to an R5 1600. was amazed how long i was able to drag out running that cpu but then games started using more than 4 cores.
Click to expand...
but my phenom is 6 cores....i'm thinking I can squeeze a few more years out of it.
 
A

arnemetis

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 2, 2004
Messages
2,910
scrappymouse said:
but my phenom is 6 cores....i'm thinking I can squeeze a few more years out of it.
Click to expand...
Unless you haven't changed anything you're doing on the computer for ten years, I can't fathom how you think that's ok. The leap in tech has been huge, and although Intel has stagnated, AMD has been climbing steadily after its massive leap with first gen Ryzen. I went from an 8350 8 core (faster and newer than your phenom) to my 6 core 8700k (should be worse right,) and the difference was astounding. Now the 2600 in my gf's pc can nearly keep up with my 8700k, and the 3600 is even better than that. My server went from an x4 965 be to a ryzen 1700x, the difference was mind blowing for that computer's uses (which regularly uses the larger quantity of cores.) Just the single core improvement will make it worthwhile, you have no idea how much time you're sitting and waiting with everything but the most basic of tasks until you upgrade.
 
C

chameleoneel

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
3,276
scrappymouse said:
but my phenom is 6 cores....i'm thinking I can squeeze a few more years out of it.
Click to expand...
I had a 6 core Phenom II. I loved it. However, it was even CPU limited with my Radeon HD7870. I had thought that system was already pretty great. But a later upgrade to an Skylake i3 6100.....showed even more performance from my 7870. And not too much later----a Kaby Lake 7600k.

A phenom II X6 is probably still fine for average web browsing. but its going to limit virtually any worthwhile GPU. Even the budget stuff.
 
S

Staples

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 18, 2001
Messages
7,939
Nice price. I need them to compete on the price of a 3900x. Not the value CPU of the day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top