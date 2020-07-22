Ryzen 5 3600 - $154.99

thatKingKong
Went from a 4690k to 3600 2 months ago. Same here, very pleased with the upgrade.I went from 4790k to a 3600. Felt such a huge overall smoothness increase. No more stuttering, slow downs, frame drops.
Thanks AMD!I can't believe how much power you get for $160 these days. Great time to be buying CPU's!
You guys had much more patience than I. I ditched my 4690k for a 2700x and also noticed a massive performance bump.Went from a 4690k to 3600 2 months ago. Same here, very pleased with the upgrade.
I got my 3900x from Walmart .Do you lose [H] cred if you buy your CPU from Walmart? LOL.
Jokes aside, that is a great deal. Rocking a 3600X on my AMD rig and I really love it.
It's true... I got one of the newer 3600. Most people nowadays consider gaming + realbench/encoding fully stable for them, so that's around 4.5-4.6 for my chip. Prime95 stable (5+ hours) is 4.3-4.4 with 1.280-1.350 vcore.I'm interested to see how much the process improvements help over time. Sounds like NE reviewers (grain of salt) are getting higher OC's comparable to the XT models.
I doubt you'd find better bang for the buck at $160 anywhere though.
You're going to have you mind blown.I'm still running an AMD PHENOM X6, thinking it's probably time to start a new build lol.
Unless you're buying ebay, amazon and newegg along with a bunch of other sites all charge tax. Unless your delivery address has a huge tax difference to the microcenter by you, there really shouldn't be much of a difference. Are you crossing states or something? Unless your coming from a state with no sales tax and going to a state with sales tax, most states are between 6% and 10%Sucks that the MC near me charges 10-11% sales tax making the mobo combo deal lukewarm compared to having it delivered from online retailers.
thinking? that ship sailed a long time ago..I'm still running an AMD PHENOM II X6, thinking it's probably time to start a new build lol.
There are definitely very few places that don't charge tax.Unless you're buying ebay, amazon and newegg along with a bunch of other sites all charge tax. Unless your delivery address has a huge tax difference to the microcenter by you, there really shouldn't be much of a difference. Are you crossing states or something? Unless your coming from a state with no sales tax and going to a state with sales tax, most states are between 6% and 10%
If Chicago, hit up Westmont.Sucks that the MC near me charges 10-11% sales tax making the mobo combo deal lukewarm compared to having it delivered from online retailers.
IIRC all online retailers are supposed to be charging tax, the big vendors had to conform earlier (I think October of last year). But smaller companies have more time to implement, end of this year maybe?There are definitely very few places that don't charge tax.
Some municipalities (larger cities) also are allowed to charge their own sales tax which is why that number could be higher also.
The order I placed yesterday with Newegg charged no sales tax at all. Also, I get 5% back on Amazon purchases so that has to be accounted for as well and tax there is under 6%. I compared in great detail last night and my mobo/cpu/mem/psu order was $7 cheaper through egg/amazon delivered to my door. MC I would have to drive to (1hr 1 way). I'm normally all in on supporting MC for easy returns and company support but COVID human lunacy and financials/time investment said otherwise this go around.Unless you're buying ebay, amazon and newegg along with a bunch of other sites all charge tax. Unless your delivery address has a huge tax difference to the microcenter by you, there really shouldn't be much of a difference. Are you crossing states or something? Unless your coming from a state with no sales tax and going to a state with sales tax, most states are between 6% and 10%
St. Louis area - Brentwood location.If Chicago, hit up Westmont.
but my phenom is 6 cores....i'm thinking I can squeeze a few more years out of it.thinking? that ship sailed a long time ago..
but then again i missed that boat as well since i went from a phenom II 940 @ 3.8Ghz to an R5 1600. was amazed how long i was able to drag out running that cpu but then games started using more than 4 cores.
They are pretty slow cores compared to a Ryzen 3600.but my phenom is 6 cores....i'm thinking I can squeeze a few more years out of it.
Unless you haven't changed anything you're doing on the computer for ten years, I can't fathom how you think that's ok. The leap in tech has been huge, and although Intel has stagnated, AMD has been climbing steadily after its massive leap with first gen Ryzen. I went from an 8350 8 core (faster and newer than your phenom) to my 6 core 8700k (should be worse right,) and the difference was astounding. Now the 2600 in my gf's pc can nearly keep up with my 8700k, and the 3600 is even better than that. My server went from an x4 965 be to a ryzen 1700x, the difference was mind blowing for that computer's uses (which regularly uses the larger quantity of cores.) Just the single core improvement will make it worthwhile, you have no idea how much time you're sitting and waiting with everything but the most basic of tasks until you upgrade.but my phenom is 6 cores....i'm thinking I can squeeze a few more years out of it.
But more that adequate if the person only does web browsing or light gaming. That being said, I do agree, that is some pretty slow cores compare to Ryzen 3600.They are pretty slow cores compared to a Ryzen 3600.
I had a 6 core Phenom II. I loved it. However, it was even CPU limited with my Radeon HD7870. I had thought that system was already pretty great. But a later upgrade to an Skylake i3 6100.....showed even more performance from my 7870. And not too much later----a Kaby Lake 7600k.but my phenom is 6 cores....i'm thinking I can squeeze a few more years out of it.