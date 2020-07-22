Ryzen 5 3600 - $154.99

scrappymouse said: but my phenom is 6 cores....i'm thinking I can squeeze a few more years out of it. Click to expand...

Unless you haven't changed anything you're doing on the computer for ten years, I can't fathom how you think that's ok. The leap in tech has been huge, and although Intel has stagnated, AMD has been climbing steadily after its massive leap with first gen Ryzen. I went from an 8350 8 core (faster and newer than your phenom) to my 6 core 8700k (should be worse right,) and the difference was astounding. Now the 2600 in my gf's pc can nearly keep up with my 8700k, and the 3600 is even better than that. My server went from an x4 965 be to a ryzen 1700x, the difference was mind blowing for that computer's uses (which regularly uses the larger quantity of cores.) Just the single core improvement will make it worthwhile, you have no idea how much time you're sitting and waiting with everything but the most basic of tasks until you upgrade.