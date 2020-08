Looking for a $400 to $450 laptop for my 5 year old daughter to learn how to use a computer. It will also be for my wife to use around the house. It appears the 2 processors above fit the price range. They are both 15w processors, but it seems to me the Intel is rated for longer battery life. The Ryzen should be faster and have better graphics. Maybe the Vega graphics are tanking the battery. Anyone have any real world observations?